Retirement Solutions Gives Back to Local Family

Greg McGee and Ryan Moore, principals of Retirement Solutions Group, Inc. in Franklin, surprised Delicia Favors and her family by telling her they would pay her rent for the next 12 months on Thursday, Jan. 26th.

Delicia is a stranger to McGee and Moore, but when they heard her story from the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, a national charitable organization they have partnered with in the past, they knew they had to step in to help.

Delicia Favors is a single mom to three children, 16-year-old twins, and a 3-year-old toddler, and she admits that being a single mother, has never been easy, but the challenges that come are worth it. Her children are her joy, motivation, and her reason for wanting to always be a real-life example of perseverance, dependability, unconditional love, self-awareness, ambition, and integrity. Delicia has been able to advance her education and her career all while raising her three children and showing them that through hard work and dedication anything is possible.

Recently Delicia has fallen into some financial hardship. The privately owned townhome that she has lived in for the last 13 years was sold to the city housing authority, and Delicia is finding that she is no longer able to afford to live there. Being able to stay in the same area, so her twins can stay in the same school system has proven difficult and unaffordable.

Greg McGee and Ryan Moore have stepped in to help. “We help people every day with their finances,” said McGee “we wanted to do more. Something to specifically impact our community, and specifically impact a family.”

When asked ‘why do this?’, Ryan Moore stated, “We wanted to help a family and provide significant financial assistance in their situation, and when we heard Delicia’s story, we knew right away that she was the one.”

“Retirement Solutions Group is honored to be able to play a small part in taking care of Delicia Favors, so she can spend her energy taking care of her family.”

Retirement Solutions Group presented the gift in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, LLC, a nonprofit organization that devotes its resources to assisting Americans in need.

About Retirement Solutions Group, Inc.

Retirement Solutions Group, Inc. serves the Middle Tennessee, area. Their mission is to empower their clients to navigate today’s complex financial world by providing customized financial plans to fit individual and family needs. rsgtn.com| 615-467-6300 | info@rsgtn.com

About Gradient Gives Back Foundation, LLC

Gradient Gives Back Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the Gradient Gives Back Community Outreach Program and devotes its resources to assisting Americans. The foundation strives to help poor, distressed, or underprivileged American families who are at risk of losing their homes. It also seeks to unite communities by inspiring Americans for the purpose of charitable giving.

www.gradientgivesback.com