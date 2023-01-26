Today’s Top 5 Stories: January 26, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 26, 2023.

1Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. Read more.

2Popeyes in Spring Hill Closes

Popeyes
photo by Michael Carpenter

No note was placed on the door about the closure; we are unsure when the restaurant actually closed. Read more.

3YouTuber Buys $1.5 Million Fire-Damaged Franklin Mansion

screenshot from YouTube

Mike Thakur, content creator/YouTuber, has purchased one of the most talked about home listings, reports WSMV. It’s a Franklin mansion that has extensive fire damage and was listed for $1.5 million. Read more.

4Enjoying the Best Savory Pies

Have you sworn off sweets for your New Year’s Resolution but want to still enjoy some exciting and yummy food? Read more.

5Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2023. entertainment news here! Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here