New Innovation Center to Offer Career-Focused Learning for Students



Williamson County Schools’ new state-of-the-art Innovation Center is on track to open to students in August 2026.

The 26,000-square-foot facility, which was made possible by the Innovative School Models grant, will give WCS students hands-on learning experiences that connect to high demand careers. Students at the Innovation Center will have access to five programs of study:

Advanced Power and Machinery

Aviation

Cybersecurity and AI

Fire Management

Hospitality and Tourism

Innovation Center Assistant Director Kris Schneider says these programs will transform how the district prepares students for both college and career success.

“Each program has been designed to give students a competitive advantage for their future,” said Schneider. “The Innovation Center is all about preparing students to be leaders, problem-solvers and innovators in fields that will shape our community’s future.”

Although the Innovation Center is located on the Franklin High School campus, all WCS high school students will have the opportunity to participate. The application window will open in December, and students will be able to access the application through their Classlink Dashboard. Recruitment will begin at the high school level next semester as students begin registering for the 2026-27 school year.

If you are a student, or the parent of a student, who is interested in attending the Innovation Center next year, please complete this interest form.

Stay tuned for future issues of InFocus as we will highlight each of the five programs of study that will be offered at the Innovation Center. In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting the WCS website.

