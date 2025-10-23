Tennessee Bicycle Laws Outline Rules for Riders and E-Bikes

In Tennessee, a bicycle (including an electric bicycle) has the same legal status as a vehicle. This means that bicyclists have full rights and responsibilities on the roadway and are subject to the regulations governing the operation of a motor vehicle. Tennessee traffic laws require bicyclists to:

Ride on the right-hand side of the road in the same direction as traffic

Obey all traffic signs and signals

Use hand signals to communicate intended movements

Equip their bicycles with a front white light visible from 500 feet and either a red reflector or a lamp emitting a red light which shall be visible from a distance of at least five hundred feet (500′) to the rear (during night riding)

To be treated as pedestrians, cyclists must walk their bikes across the marked crosswalk.

All bicycle operators 15 years of age or younger must wear a helmet.

Electric bicycles are separated into three classes:

Class 1 – An electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of twenty miles per hour (20 mph)

Class 2 – An electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle, and that is not capable of providing assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of twenty miles per hour (20 mph)

Class 3 – An electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of twenty-eight miles per hour (28 mph)

Modifying an electric bicycle – it is illegal to modify the e-bike to change the speed capability and not to replace the label indicating the classification required in TCA 55-8-303.

Class 3 e-bikes can only be operated by someone who is 14 years of age or older while on any street or highway. Regardless of age, a helmet must be worn while operating a class 3 e-bike.

