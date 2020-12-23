NEW Construction: Tuscany Hills and The Reserve at Raintree Forest

Looking for a new place to call home? With low interest rates and a growing desire for open spaces, many buyers are eyeing new construction in Brentwood’s Tuscany Hills and The Reserve at Raintree Forest neighborhoods. Explore Featured Listings from Brentwood Realtor® Susan Gregory….

New Construction In Tuscany Hills

With a community playground and pool, lush scenic landscape, and a rural feel (while still benefiting from the Brentwood school system), there are many reasons to call Tuscany Hills home. Explore these new listings…

1754 Umbria Drive, Lot 112

Hurry and make your own selections in this spacious home from Idlewild Custom Construction. (This home features an unfinished basement!)

Price: TBD

4 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

4,913 SF

1755 Umbria Drive, Lot 118

Hurry and make your own selections in this spacious home from Ridgemont Homes!

$1,350,000

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,464 SF

Explore homes currently available on Umbria Drive in Tuscany Hills.

New Construction In The Reserve at Raintree Forest

Build your dream home in the Reserve – more than 27 opportunities in a prime Brentwood location, just minutes from downtown Nashville.

1578 Eastwood Drive, Lot 102

Built by Arnold Homes, this house has an expected completion date of September 2021. Make it yours today!

$1,199,000

4 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

3,914 SF

1596 Eastwood Drive, Lot 110

New from Aspen Construction, this property will be completed December 30, 2020, just in time for the new year.

$1,349,900

5 bedrooms

5.5 bathrooms

4,533 SF

1603 Eastwood Drive, Lot 118

New from Aspen Construction, this property will be ready for occupancy in November 2021.

$1,749,000

5 bedrooms

5 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms

6,126 SF

1604 Eastwood Drive, Lot 116

Currently under construction with Aspen Construction, this home – with a partially finished basement – will be ready for you in November 2021.

$1,799,900

5 bedrooms

6 full bathrooms; 2 half bathrooms

6,200 SF

Explore these listings and more homes currently available on Eastwood Drive in The Reserve at Raintree Forest.

