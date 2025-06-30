Williamson County Property Transfers June 9, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 9-13, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,950,000 Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29 1322 Parker Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,210,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1221 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $840,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6049 Kidman Ln Arrington 37014 $464,900 Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 121 2720 Tallow Tr Spring Hill 37174 $739,000 Eagles Glen Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 80 405 Honeysuckle Cir Franklin 37067 $725,000 Burberry Glen Ph3b Pb 70 Pg 118 1014 Wadeslea Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,200,000 Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123 699 Harrogate Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,799,900 Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73 9926 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027 $610,000 Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 3 3209 Dark Woods Dr Franklin 37064 $532,878 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7014 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $1,275,000 Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 Pb 49 Pg 140 352 Snowden St W Franklin 37064 $765,000 Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59 507 Hodges Ct Franklin 37067 $1,200,000 Falls Grove Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 13 5005 Great Falls Ct College Grove 37046 $955,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94 221 Heathstone Cir Franklin 37069 $1,090,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35 1069 Memorial Dr Franklin 37064 $789,000 Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4 7013 Whisperwood Ave Spring Hill 37174 $2,400,000 Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11 4509 Ballow Ln Nashville 37221 $650,000 6631 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,243,759 Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125 4013 Brightwood Ct Franklin 37067 $313,405 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C120 612 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $492,900 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47 1036 Walesworth Dr Franklin 37069 $625,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 252 Wrennewood Ln Franklin 37064 $1,360,000 Northumberland Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 33 9502 Peebles Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 42 1007 Perkins Ln Franklin 37069 $1,375,000 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 3993 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $783,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8348 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $751,500 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8352 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $1,259,395 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 7019 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $500,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77 328 Cannonade Cir Franklin 37069 $1,012,668 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3319 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $599,900 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 1217 Countryside Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,169,399 Petty Ted L 6849 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $507,997 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9010 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $489,990 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7002 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $835,000 Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52 345 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $2,850,000 Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110 1401 Newhaven Dr Nashville 37027 $850,000 Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 4 1408 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 608 Quarterhorse Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,185,000 Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194 1728 Coachmans Ct Brentwood 37027 $327,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7127 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $235,000 7358 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $575,000 Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17 1084 Nealcrest Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,075,000 Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72 1314 State Blvd Franklin 37064 $768,300 Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 95 104 Sanders Ct Franklin 37069 $2,789,968 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9241 Joiner Creek Rd College Grove 37046 $4,000,000 Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 59 5029 Lone Oak Pvt Trl Franklin 37064 $880,931 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 634 Mayswift Dr Spring Hill 37174 $825,000 Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30 3036 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $432,000 Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12 1713 Marie Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,850,000 Elmbrooke Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 21 9411 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $445,000 Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 129 1030 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $349,000 1615 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37064 $900,000 Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 28 Pg 115 248 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $736,000 Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 56 Pg 80 3060 Liberty Hills Dr Franklin 37067 $989,500 In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 137 9521 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $475,000 Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106 828 Stonebrook Blvd Nolensville 37135 $699,900 Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129 3008 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln Arrington 37014 $1,666,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 30 1424 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37064 $489,990 Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135 7004 Sully Ct Fairview 37062 $1,799,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 Pb 77 Pg 123 137 Alfred Ladd Rd Franklin 37064 $1,650,000 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 1433 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $300,000 9439 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $3,340,000 Kole Property Pb 27 Pg 140 4685 Everal Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3548 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $752,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96 148 Wheaton Hall Ln Franklin 37069 $751,000 Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 25 1280 Maybelle Pass Nolensville 37135 $1,134,300 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 1037 Southbrooke Blvd Franklin 37064 $717,145 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 622 Flathead Alley Spring Hill 37174 $1,430,000 Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 92 1416 Hunter Rd Franklin 37064 $1,460,000 Kings Chapel Sec 3a Pb 55 Pg 92 4012 Kings Camp Pass Arrington 37014 $1,650,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9205 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $480,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12 2805 Curacao Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $910,000 Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143 523 Sydenham Dr Franklin 37064 $1,745,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1834 Barnstaple Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,055,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 214 Moray Ct Franklin 37064 $3,625,000 River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27 305 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $1,349,000 Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46 653 Jackson Falls Dr Nashville 37221 $667,000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54 2313 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,099,773 Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37 4812 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $1,300,000 Pecan Hills Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 141 2723 Brenda St Thompsons Station 37179 $1,240,000 Moon Tom Prop Pb 29 Pg 118 6443 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $1,330,000 7391 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $1,950,000 Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36 2436 Los Olivos Ct Franklin 37069 $480,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 7162 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $3,798,000 2079 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $925,000 Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115 401 Founders Pointe Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 107 1316 Chestnut Dr Brentwood 37027 $405,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 133 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $790,000 Owl Landing Pb 40 Pg 42 9726 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,539,900 Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70 1040 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville 37135 $1,650,000 Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63 9209 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,950,000 Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 75 Pg 28 4014 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37064 $346,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C040 1100 W Main St #e-4 Franklin 37064 $6,100,000 7399 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000 Stewart 2042 Williams Rd $200,000 Pohlot Karen Pb 85 Pg 76 2048 Williams Rd Nolensville 37135 $750,000 Mccormac 2034 Williams Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,150,000 Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115 2079 Catalina Way Nolensville 37135 $720,000 Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 70 6029 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $7,500,000 Aspen Grove Sec T-6 Pb 23 Pg 58 308 Seaboard Ln Franklin 37067 $1,325,000 Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109 1909 Shamrock Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,650,000 Duke Jeffrey T Pb 76 Pg 115 7461 Crow Cut Rd Fairview 37062 $2,459,096 Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139 6073 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,355,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 3 833 Walden Dr Franklin 37064 $805,000 Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36 219 Schoolpath Ln Franklin 37064 $364,900 Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 142 2706 Zakary Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,225,620 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11 7115 Bolton St Franklin 37064 $620,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3209 Calvin Ct Franklin 37064 $765,000 Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 54 3080 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $615,000 Wades Grove Sec13 Pb 63 Pg 5 8011 Ragusa Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,018,000 Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 69 Pg 142 2016 Garfield St Nashville 37221 $1,408,828 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3400 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $2,180,000 Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69 420 Wild Elm St Franklin, 37064 $1,390,000 Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118 1622 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 $240,000 1319 W Main St 304 Franklin 37064 $1,480,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88 903 Hillmont Ct Nashville 37221 $700,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26 2765 Jutes Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $519,450 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3157 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $519,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3141 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,650,000 Lockwood Tim & Karla Pb 61 Pg 60 3015 Lockwood Ridge Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $945,000 Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34 196 Broadgreen Ln Nolensville 37135 $732,744 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 505 Lanier Alley Spring Hill 37174 $2,725,000 Brownstones @ Pb 41 Pg 111 114 Church St Franklin 37064 $535,000 7312 Lake Road Pb 83 Pg 60 7312 Lake Rd Fairview 37062 $425,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 42 Prescott Pl Franklin 37069 $1,655,280 Battery Lane Trust 5690 Pinewood Rd Franklin 37064 $470,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block D 206 Davidson Dr Franklin 37064 $670,000 Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78 202 Calgary Ct Franklin 37067 $1,125,000 5519 Dotson Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,395,000 Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111 1308 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25 614 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $934,875 Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100 7281 Orrinshire Dr Fairview 37062 $295,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C052 804 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $560,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 23 3715 Ivanora Dr Spring Hill 37174

