Williamson County Property Transfers June 9, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 9-13, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,950,000Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 291322 Parker PlBrentwood37027
$1,210,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351221 Luckett RdNashville37221
$840,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776049 Kidman LnArrington37014
$464,900Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1212720 Tallow TrSpring Hill37174
$739,000Eagles Glen Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 80405 Honeysuckle CirFranklin37067
$725,000Burberry Glen Ph3b Pb 70 Pg 1181014 Wadeslea LnNolensville37135
$1,200,000Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123699 Harrogate DrBrentwood37027
$1,799,900Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 739926 Maupin RdBrentwood37027
$610,000Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 33209 Dark Woods DrFranklin37064
$532,878Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357014 Sully CtFairview37062
$1,275,000Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 Pb 49 Pg 140352 Snowden St WFranklin37064
$765,000Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59507 Hodges CtFranklin37067
$1,200,000Falls Grove Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 135005 Great Falls CtCollege Grove37046
$955,000Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94221 Heathstone CirFranklin37069
$1,090,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 351069 Memorial DrFranklin37064
$789,000Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 47013 Whisperwood AveSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 114509 Ballow LnNashville37221
$650,0006631 Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$1,243,759Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1254013 Brightwood CtFranklin37067
$313,405Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C120612 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$492,900Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 471036 Walesworth DrFranklin37069
$625,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28252 Wrennewood LnFranklin37064
$1,360,000Northumberland Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 339502 Peebles CtBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 421007 Perkins LnFranklin37069
$1,375,000Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 783993 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$783,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528348 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$751,500Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528352 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$1,259,395Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1477019 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$500,000Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77328 Cannonade CirFranklin37069
$1,012,668Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503319 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$599,900Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 781217 Countryside RdNolensville37135
$2,169,399Petty Ted L6849 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$507,997Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369010 Ada WayFairview37062
$489,990Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357002 Sully CtFairview37062
$835,000Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52345 Byron WayFranklin37064
$2,850,000Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 1101401 Newhaven DrNashville37027
$850,000Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 41408 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$650,000Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78608 Quarterhorse LnNolensville37135
$1,185,000Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 1941728 Coachmans CtBrentwood37027
$327,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817127 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$235,0007358 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$575,000Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 171084 Nealcrest CirSpring Hill37174
$2,075,000Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 721314 State BlvdFranklin37064
$768,300Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 95104 Sanders CtFranklin37069
$2,789,968Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 1119241 Joiner Creek RdCollege Grove37046
$4,000,000Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 595029 Lone Oak Pvt TrlFranklin37064
$880,931June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29634 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$825,000Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 303036 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$432,000Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 121713 Marie CtSpring Hill37174
$1,850,000Elmbrooke Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 219411 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$445,000Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 1291030 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$349,0001615 Lewisburg PkFranklin37064
$900,000Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 28 Pg 115248 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$736,000Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 56 Pg 803060 Liberty Hills DrFranklin37067
$989,500In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1379521 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$475,000Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106828 Stonebrook BlvdNolensville37135
$699,900Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 1293008 Blythe Meadow Pvt LnArrington37014
$1,666,000Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 301424 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37064
$489,990Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 1357004 Sully CtFairview37062
$1,799,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 Pb 77 Pg 123137 Alfred Ladd RdFranklin37064
$1,650,000Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 501433 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$300,0009439 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$3,340,000Kole Property Pb 27 Pg 1404685 Everal LnFranklin37064
$500,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513548 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$752,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96148 Wheaton Hall LnFranklin37069
$751,000Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 251280 Maybelle PassNolensville37135
$1,134,300Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 691037 Southbrooke BlvdFranklin37064
$717,145June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29622 Flathead AlleySpring Hill37174
$1,430,000Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 921416 Hunter RdFranklin37064
$1,460,000Kings Chapel Sec 3a Pb 55 Pg 924012 Kings Camp PassArrington37014
$1,650,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639205 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$480,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122805 Curacao LnThompsons Station37179
$910,000Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143523 Sydenham DrFranklin37064
$1,745,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311834 Barnstaple LnBrentwood37027
$1,055,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104214 Moray CtFranklin37064
$3,625,000River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27305 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$1,349,000Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46653 Jackson Falls DrNashville37221
$667,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 542313 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$2,099,773Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 374812 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$1,300,000Pecan Hills Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 1412723 Brenda StThompsons Station37179
$1,240,000Moon Tom Prop Pb 29 Pg 1186443 Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$1,330,0007391 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$1,950,000Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 362436 Los Olivos CtFranklin37069
$480,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1147162 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$3,798,0002079 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$925,000Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115401 Founders Pointe BlvdFranklin37064
$1,125,000Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 1071316 Chestnut DrBrentwood37027
$405,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115133 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$790,000Owl Landing Pb 40 Pg 429726 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,539,900Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 701040 Annecy PkwyNolensville37135
$1,650,000Harlan Pb 78 Pg 639209 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$1,950,000Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 75 Pg 284014 Clovercroft RdFranklin37064
$346,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0401100 W Main St #e-4Franklin37064
$6,100,0007399 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$1,500,000Stewart2042 Williams Rd
$200,000Pohlot Karen Pb 85 Pg 762048 Williams RdNolensville37135
$750,000Mccormac2034 Williams RdNolensville37135
$1,150,000Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 1152079 Catalina WayNolensville37135
$720,000Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 706029 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$7,500,000Aspen Grove Sec T-6 Pb 23 Pg 58308 Seaboard LnFranklin37067
$1,325,000Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 1091909 Shamrock DrBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Duke Jeffrey T Pb 76 Pg 1157461 Crow Cut RdFairview37062
$2,459,096Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 1396073 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,355,000Chestnut Bend Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 3833 Walden DrFranklin37064
$805,000Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36219 Schoolpath LnFranklin37064
$364,900Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 1422706 Zakary CtSpring Hill37174
$1,225,620Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 117115 Bolton StFranklin37064
$620,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033209 Calvin CtFranklin37064
$765,000Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 543080 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$615,000Wades Grove Sec13 Pb 63 Pg 58011 Ragusa CirSpring Hill37174
$1,018,000Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 69 Pg 1422016 Garfield StNashville37221
$1,408,828Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973400 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$2,180,000Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69420 Wild Elm StFranklin,37064
$1,390,000Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 1181622 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027
$240,0001319 W Main St 304Franklin37064
$1,480,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88903 Hillmont CtNashville37221
$700,000Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 262765 Jutes DrThompsons Station37179
$519,450Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393157 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$519,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393141 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$2,650,000Lockwood Tim & Karla Pb 61 Pg 603015 Lockwood Ridge Pvt LnFranklin37064
$945,000Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34196 Broadgreen LnNolensville37135
$732,744June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29505 Lanier AlleySpring Hill37174
$2,725,000Brownstones @ Pb 41 Pg 111114 Church StFranklin37064
$535,0007312 Lake Road Pb 83 Pg 607312 Lake RdFairview37062
$425,000Prescott Place Ph 342 Prescott PlFranklin37069
$1,655,280Battery Lane Trust5690 Pinewood RdFranklin37064
$470,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block D206 Davidson DrFranklin37064
$670,000Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78202 Calgary CtFranklin37067
$1,125,0005519 Dotson RdThompsons Station37179
$1,395,000Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 1111308 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$700,000Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25614 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$934,875Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 1007281 Orrinshire DrFairview37062
$295,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C052804 Granville RdFranklin37064
$560,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 233715 Ivanora DrSpring Hill37174

