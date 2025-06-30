Williamson County Property Transfers June 9, 2025

See where houses and property sold from June 9-13, 2025, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,950,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 29
|1322 Parker Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,210,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1221 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$840,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6049 Kidman Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$464,900
|Candlewood Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 121
|2720 Tallow Tr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$739,000
|Eagles Glen Sec 1 Pb 15 Pg 80
|405 Honeysuckle Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$725,000
|Burberry Glen Ph3b Pb 70 Pg 118
|1014 Wadeslea Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,200,000
|Whetstone Ph2 Pb 50 Pg 123
|699 Harrogate Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,799,900
|Pasadena Pb 81 Pg 73
|9926 Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$610,000
|Franklin Green Sec 6 Pb 28 Pg 3
|3209 Dark Woods Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$532,878
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7014 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,275,000
|Highlands At Ladd Park Sec 5 Pb 49 Pg 140
|352 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 3 Pb 23 Pg 59
|507 Hodges Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,200,000
|Falls Grove Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 13
|5005 Great Falls Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$955,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec T Pb 26 Pg 94
|221 Heathstone Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,090,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec36 Pb 69 Pg 35
|1069 Memorial Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$789,000
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec2 Pb 65 Pg 4
|7013 Whisperwood Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Stockett Creek Sec 2 Pb 45 Pg 11
|4509 Ballow Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$650,000
|6631 Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,243,759
|Poplar Farms Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 125
|4013 Brightwood Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$313,405
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 Pb 8 Pg 76 Block C120
|612 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$492,900
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1 Pb 18 Pg 47
|1036 Walesworth Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$625,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|252 Wrennewood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,000
|Northumberland Sec 2 Pb 43 Pg 33
|9502 Peebles Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Montpier Farms Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 42
|1007 Perkins Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,375,000
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|3993 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$783,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8348 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$751,500
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8352 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,259,395
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|7019 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec L Pb 16 Pg 77
|328 Cannonade Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,012,668
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3319 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$599,900
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|1217 Countryside Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,169,399
|Petty Ted L
|6849 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$507,997
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9010 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$489,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7002 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$835,000
|Westhaven Sec 21 Rev 2 Pb 54 Pg 52
|345 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,850,000
|Witherspoon Sec3 Pb 67 Pg 110
|1401 Newhaven Dr
|Nashville
|37027
|$850,000
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 4
|1408 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|608 Quarterhorse Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,185,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 2 Pb 10 Pg 194
|1728 Coachmans Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$327,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7127 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$235,000
|7358 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$575,000
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1 Pb 40 Pg 17
|1084 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,075,000
|Westhaven Sec 4 Pb 38 Pg 72
|1314 State Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$768,300
|Battlewood Est Sec 1 Pb 7 Pg 95
|104 Sanders Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,789,968
|Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111
|9241 Joiner Creek Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,000,000
|Ridgeview Estates Pb 54 Pg 59
|5029 Lone Oak Pvt Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$880,931
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|634 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 25 Pb 38 Pg 30
|3036 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$432,000
|Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12
|1713 Marie Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,850,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 21
|9411 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$445,000
|Woodside Ph 2b Pb 55 Pg 129
|1030 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$349,000
|1615 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec C Pb 28 Pg 115
|248 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$736,000
|Liberty Hills Sec 1 Pb 56 Pg 80
|3060 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$989,500
|In-a-vale Est Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 137
|9521 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000
|Stonebrook Sec 2 Pb 6 Pg 106
|828 Stonebrook Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$699,900
|Blythe Meadow Pb 84 Pg 129
|3008 Blythe Meadow Pvt Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,666,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 3 Pb 28 Pg 30
|1424 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$489,990
|Cumberland Estates Ph6 Pb 82 Pg 135
|7004 Sully Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,799,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec42 Pb 77 Pg 123
|137 Alfred Ladd Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|1433 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$300,000
|9439 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,340,000
|Kole Property Pb 27 Pg 140
|4685 Everal Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3548 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$752,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Z Pb 25 Pg 96
|148 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$751,000
|Bent Creek Ph10 Sec2 Pb 60 Pg 25
|1280 Maybelle Pass
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,134,300
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|1037 Southbrooke Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$717,145
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|622 Flathead Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,430,000
|Keystone Sec 6 Pb 39 Pg 92
|1416 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,460,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 3a Pb 55 Pg 92
|4012 Kings Camp Pass
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,650,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9205 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$480,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2805 Curacao Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$910,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec4 Pb 60 Pg 143
|523 Sydenham Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,745,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1834 Barnstaple Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,055,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|214 Moray Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,625,000
|River Oaks Sec 5 Pb 5 Pg 27
|305 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,349,000
|Stephens Valley Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 46
|653 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|37221
|$667,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54
|2313 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,099,773
|Kings Chapel Sec13 Pb 80 Pg 37
|4812 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,300,000
|Pecan Hills Sec 3 Pb 37 Pg 141
|2723 Brenda St
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,240,000
|Moon Tom Prop Pb 29 Pg 118
|6443 Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,330,000
|7391 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,950,000
|Foxen Canyon Sec1 Pb 68 Pg 36
|2436 Los Olivos Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$480,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|7162 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,798,000
|2079 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|Founders Pointe Sec 2 Pb 20 Pg 115
|401 Founders Pointe Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Southern Woods Sec 3 Pb 18 Pg 107
|1316 Chestnut Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$405,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|133 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000
|Owl Landing Pb 40 Pg 42
|9726 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,539,900
|Annecy Ph1 Pb 76 Pg 70
|1040 Annecy Pkwy
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,650,000
|Harlan Pb 78 Pg 63
|9209 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,950,000
|Breckenridge So Sec 1 Pb 75 Pg 28
|4014 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$346,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C040
|1100 W Main St #e-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$6,100,000
|7399 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000
|Stewart
|2042 Williams Rd
|$200,000
|Pohlot Karen Pb 85 Pg 76
|2048 Williams Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$750,000
|Mccormac
|2034 Williams Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,150,000
|Catalina Ph6 Pb 68 Pg 115
|2079 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$720,000
|Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 70
|6029 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$7,500,000
|Aspen Grove Sec T-6 Pb 23 Pg 58
|308 Seaboard Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,325,000
|Wildwood Valley Est Pb 2 Pg 109
|1909 Shamrock Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Duke Jeffrey T Pb 76 Pg 115
|7461 Crow Cut Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,459,096
|Westhaven Sec63 Pb 81 Pg 139
|6073 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,355,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 7 Pb 30 Pg 3
|833 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000
|Moores Landing Sec 2 Pb 41 Pg 36
|219 Schoolpath Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$364,900
|Pipkin Hills Ph 2-a Pb 28 Pg 142
|2706 Zakary Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,225,620
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 83 Pg 11
|7115 Bolton St
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3209 Calvin Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|Waters Edge Sec5 Pb 73 Pg 54
|3080 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000
|Wades Grove Sec13 Pb 63 Pg 5
|8011 Ragusa Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,018,000
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a Pb 69 Pg 142
|2016 Garfield St
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,408,828
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3400 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,180,000
|Westhaven Sec 7 Pb 43 Pg 69
|420 Wild Elm St
|Franklin,
|37064
|$1,390,000
|Valle Verde Pb 48 Pg 118
|1622 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$240,000
|1319 W Main St 304
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,480,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a Pb 12 Pg 88
|903 Hillmont Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$700,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 10 Pb 38 Pg 26
|2765 Jutes Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$519,450
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3157 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$519,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3141 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,650,000
|Lockwood Tim & Karla Pb 61 Pg 60
|3015 Lockwood Ridge Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$945,000
|Scales Farmstead Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 34
|196 Broadgreen Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$732,744
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|505 Lanier Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,725,000
|Brownstones @ Pb 41 Pg 111
|114 Church St
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|7312 Lake Road Pb 83 Pg 60
|7312 Lake Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|42 Prescott Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,655,280
|Battery Lane Trust
|5690 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 Block D
|206 Davidson Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Andover Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 78
|202 Calgary Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,125,000
|5519 Dotson Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,395,000
|Indian Point Sec 6 Pb 9 Pg 111
|1308 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Carondelet Sec 2 Pb 3 Pg 25
|614 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$934,875
|Orrinshire Pb 83 Pg 100
|7281 Orrinshire Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$295,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C052
|804 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-a Pb 35 Pg 23
|3715 Ivanora Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
