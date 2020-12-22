OBITUARY: Rachel Mae Russell

Rachel Mae Russell, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away December 20, 2020. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Earley & Rosa Beard Kelley.

She is survived by her husband, Carl E. Russell; daughter, Regina (Lee) Hutcheson; grandson, Daniel (Jessica) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Colton Anderson, Alyssa Anderson & Brooke Anderson.

Graveside service will be 1:00PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Greenbriar Cemetery, with Rev. Mike Dawson officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com