New Construction HVAC: What Business Owners Should Ask

Spec & Bid Guidance for GCs, Developers, and Business Owners

HVAC Planning Is Where Commercial Projects Either Succeed or Struggle

In commercial construction, HVAC is one of the most important systems in the entire building, but it’s also one of the easiest to get wrong if it’s not addressed early.

Across Middle Tennessee, many projects run into avoidable issues because HVAC decisions are pushed too far down the timeline. When system design is treated as a final step instead of a planning priority, the result is often the same delays, change orders, and systems that don’t perform the way they should once the building is operational.

Poor planning during the design or bid phase doesn’t just affect construction. It creates long-term inefficiencies, higher energy costs, and ongoing service challenges.

That’s why experienced mechanical contractors push for early involvement. Working with a team like A&M Mechanical’s commercial HVAC services during the design phase allows potential issues to be identified early, before they impact budget, schedule, or performance.

What You’ll Learn in This Article

How the HVAC spec and bid process works in commercial construction

The key questions business owners should ask before finalizing HVAC design

Common HVAC mistakes that lead to delays and added costs

Why early collaboration with mechanical contractors improves outcomes

How to plan for long-term efficiency, maintenance, and growth

Understanding the Spec & Bid Process

Most commercial HVAC systems are delivered through a plan and spec process. Engineers design the system, and contractors submit bids based on those drawings.

On paper, it looks straightforward. In reality, this is where many problems either get caught early or get built into the project.

A qualified mechanical contractor does more than just price equipment. They evaluate whether the design actually works in the field, including:

Equipment sizing and load assumptions

Duct routing and airflow feasibility

Ventilation requirements

Coordination with electrical, plumbing, and structural elements

This is why working with contractors experienced in commercial plan and spec bidding is critical. A complete bid reflects real-world execution and not just theoretical design.

One of the most common mistakes in commercial construction is selecting the lowest bid without reviewing scope. In many cases, the lowest number leads to missing components, design gaps, and costly change orders later.

The smarter approach is to evaluate accuracy, completeness, and long-term value and not just price.

Key Questions Business Owners Should Ask During the Design Phase

1. Is the HVAC system properly sized for the building?

System sizing is the foundation of HVAC performance. If the system is undersized, it won’t keep up during peak demand. If it’s oversized, it will short-cycle, waste energy, and wear out faster.

Proper load calculations should account for:

Building size and layout

Occupancy levels

Equipment heat loads

Operating hours and usage patterns

Ventilation and load design should align with industry standards such as ASHRAE Standard 62.1, which defines minimum ventilation rates and indoor air quality requirements for commercial buildings.

2. How will the system handle kitchen equipment, heat loads, and ventilation?

For restaurants and commercial kitchens, HVAC design becomes significantly more complex.

Cooking equipment generates intense heat and requires properly balanced ventilation systems, including:

Exhaust hoods

Make-up air units

Controlled airflow to maintain building pressure

When these systems are not designed correctly, it leads to heat buildup, uncomfortable spaces, and inefficient operation.

This is why early coordination is critical. As outlined in planning commercial kitchen HVAC and refrigeration layouts, HVAC and kitchen systems must be designed together—not separately.

Projects involving food service should also consider coordination with commercial refrigeration services to ensure all systems work together efficiently.

3. What energy efficiency standards will the system meet?

Energy efficiency directly impacts long-term operating costs.

A system that looks cost-effective upfront can become expensive to operate if efficiency is not properly considered during design.

Business owners should evaluate:

Equipment efficiency ratings

System controls and automation

Airflow design and balance

Guidance from the U.S. Department of Energy’s commercial building resources highlights how HVAC system design plays a major role in overall energy consumption and operating performance.

Efficiency isn’t just about equipment, it’s about how the entire system is designed and installed.

4. Is the system designed for easy maintenance and service access?

This is one of the most overlooked aspects of HVAC design.

If technicians cannot easily access filters, coils, and service panels, routine maintenance becomes more expensive and more likely to be delayed.

A well-designed system should allow:

Safe and direct access to equipment

Proper clearance around rooftop units

Easy servicing of key components

Planning for service access during design ensures long-term reliability and lower maintenance costs.

5. Does the design allow for future expansion or upgrades?

Commercial buildings evolve. Businesses grow, equipment changes, and space usage shifts over time.

HVAC systems should be designed with flexibility to accommodate:

Additional zones

Increased airflow demand

Equipment upgrades

Failing to plan for expansion often results in expensive retrofits later.

Common HVAC Oversights in Commercial Construction

Many HVAC issues seen during construction and after occupancy can be traced back to early planning oversights.

Common problems include:

Undersized or oversized rooftop units

Poor ductwork layout and airflow restrictions

Insufficient ventilation or make-up air systems

Limited access for maintenance and repairs

Lack of coordination with other trades

These issues are rarely unavoidable. In most cases, they stem from decisions made too late in the process or without proper mechanical input.

Why Early Collaboration Matters

Bringing HVAC contractors into the design phase is one of the most effective ways to prevent these issues.

Early collaboration allows teams to:

Identify design gaps before construction begins

Avoid costly change orders

Improve installation timelines

Ensure systems are practical and buildable

Coordinate HVAC with electrical, plumbing, and kitchen equipment

A&M Mechanical has seen firsthand how early involvement improves outcomes. Their approach to commercial construction HVAC planning and spec bidding focuses on solving problems before they reach the job site.

How A&M Mechanical Supports Commercial Construction Projects

A&M Mechanical brings over 20 years of experience supporting commercial construction projects across Middle Tennessee.

The team works closely with:

General contractors

Developers

Architects and engineers

Their focus is not just on installation. It is on ensuring the HVAC system is designed planned and executed correctly from the beginning

Key capabilities include:

Detailed plan and spec review

Accurate and transparent bidding

Expertise in restaurant HVAC and refrigeration systems

Strong coordination during construction

Reliable long-term service and maintenance

Businesses can explore the full scope of commercial HVAC services to understand how A&M supports projects from design through completion.

Build Smarter by Getting HVAC Right from Day One

HVAC decisions made during the design and bidding phase have long-term consequences. Getting those decisions right early is one of the most important steps in ensuring a successful commercial project.

By asking the right questions and involving experienced mechanical professionals early, business owners and contractors can avoid delays, reduce costs, and build systems that perform reliably for years to come.

If you’re planning a commercial construction project, getting HVAC right at the design stage is one of the most important decisions you’ll make for long-term performance and cost control.

Visit the A&M Mechanical contact page or call 615-866-0145 to review your project plans or request a bid for your next commercial build.