Williamson Medical Center Earns Five-Star CMS Rating — One of Only Six in Tennessee

Recognition comes as Williamson Health launches new brand campaign

Williamson Medical Center has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2026 — placing it among only six hospitals in Tennessee, three in Middle Tennessee, and 384 nationwide to earn the top designation.

“CMS star ratings are among the most meaningful measures of hospital quality because they reflect how patients experience care and how consistently hospitals deliver safe, effective outcomes,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Health CEO.

CMS assigns Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings based on performance across five categories: safety of care, readmission rates, mortality, patient experience, and timely and effective care. Earning five stars across all of those domains reflects consistently high performance.

Mazzuca added, “This achievement reflects the culture our team continues to build at Williamson Health — one centered on compassion, accountability, patient-centered care, strong clinical outcomes and a commitment to the principles of high reliability in delivering the safest, highest-quality care possible.”

The five-star rating joins a growing list of recognitions for Williamson Health in 2026, including honors from The Leapfrog Group, Forbes, Newsweek, and CareChex®. Williamson Medical Center was also recently named among America’s Best Hospitals in nine categories by the Women’s Choice Award.

For a community health system, rankings like these carry a particular kind of meaning. Williamson Health isn’t a satellite campus or a regional outpost of a larger urban system. It is, by identity and by mission, a health system dedicated to Williamson County — built here, staffed here, and focused here.

That distinction is now the centerpiece of a new brand campaign launching this month. While Williamson Health’s previous tagline focused on the quality of care available locally, the new tagline — “Our Community. Our Mission.” — goes a step further, naming the relationship between the health system and the people it serves as the reason it exists.

“What we routinely hear through discussions with our patients and their family members is overwhelming clear: it is the seemingly small, everyday moments that set us apart,” said Michele Simpson, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Williamson Health. “The quiet acts of kindness, the going above-and-beyond, the unexpected ways our team shows up for patients and families. This campaign celebrates that nearly 70-year legacy we’ve built together — where names are neighbors and care is connection.”

The campaign, which was developed with input from employees, community members and patients and families, will roll out over the coming year. While you may see actors playing supporting roles, the commercials will feature real Williamson Health team members as employees — not actors — because, as Simpson put it, “they are the face of the organization, and they are what sets us apart.”

Together, the CMS rating and the new campaign tell a consistent story: Williamson County residents have access to nationally recognized, five-star care from a health system that has been part of this community for nearly seven decades — and intends to be for generations more.

Serving the region since 1958, the healthcare system today includes Williamson Medical Center, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Williamson Health Medical Group clinics throughout the county, outpatient imaging and lab services, Williamson Health Foundation, the county’s ground 911 Emergency Medical Services operation, and more.

Learn more at WilliamsonHealth.org