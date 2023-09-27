Neighborhood Feature: Our Favorite Places in Franklin



Twenty miles south of the hustle and bustle of Nashville, you’ll find one of the most treasured towns in all of Tennessee. Franklin is a beautiful gem of a city with historic sites and architecture, picturesque rolling countryside, and true Southern hospitality. Their thriving town center is home to a robust retail, restaurant, and entertainment district centered around a quintessential Main Street.

Located in Williamson County, Franklin routinely features at the top of the list of the best places to live in the United States. Home to a vibrant music and arts community, the city hosts annual events like Pilgrimage Music Festival, Pumpkinfest, and Dickens of a Christmas that draw visitors from all over the country.

If you’re considering a move to Franklin, you’ll love the beautiful homes, excellent schools, and unbelievable shopping opportunities. Our team at Warren Bradley Partners loves spending time in Franklin, so we’re sharing some of our favorite spots to shop, eat, and enjoy this wonderful town!

Dine. Dine.

Harpeth Hotel

We love to start our evenings with appetizers in the large seating room at the Harpeth Hotel, a stunning hotel located on 2nd Avenue downtown with two restaurant options.

Culaccino Italian Restaurant

We love Culaccino’s for authentic Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Franklin. Their menu, cocktails, and wine list make for a wonderful evening out.

Shop.

The Iron Gate

I feel transported to France the moment we step into this delightful shop on Main Street. Their retail store has a stunning selection of housewares and decor.

The Registry

An absolute must-visit at Christmas, The Registry in downtown Franklin is the place to go for all things for entertaining.

Nesbitt & Co.

I love to shop for clothes at T. Nesbitt & Co. The store features all things old except for the new fashions they stock in clothes. They have a very unique and interesting variety of clothes and jewelry.

JJ Ashleys

We love recommending JJ Ashley’s for friends and clients when shopping for new furniture. They have an excellent selection of well-made, beautiful pieces and home decor for exceptional interiors.

Gather.

Franklin Theater

Our favorite date night includes dinner downtown and walking to the Franklin Theater to see one of their incredible shows.

Studio Tenn

All the productions we’ve attended by Studio Tenn were fabulous! We can’t wait for their new theater to open in The Factory at Franklin this fall!

Franklin First United Methodist Church

Franklin First United Methodist Church is the church we attend. It’s a large church, but it is so welcoming with fabulous youth programs. There are two locations: the historic sanctuary in downtown Franklin and a larger congregation near Cool Springs.

Make the move (or plan a visit!) to historic Franklin…

…You’ll love this wonderful town just as much as we do!

