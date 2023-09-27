Local Chambers of Commerce Unite to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Williamson, Inc., the premier organization combining both the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development for businesses and professionals in Williamson County, is proud to announce the return of its partnership with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The collaboration will feature two events designed to foster networking, education, and community engagement.

First Friday: Your Small Business Toolkit, the chamber’s monthly event for small businesses, will be held Friday, Oct. 6, from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (104 Claude Yates Dr., Franklin). The event will kick off with networking and a complimentary breakfast at 7am, followed by a panel discussion with Hispanic-owned small businesses at 8am.

The following week, the WillCo Connected! Business Mixer will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Happenchance Social in Nolensville. This monthly business mixer rotates among various municipalities in Williamson County.

While admission to both events is free, attendees are asked to register in advance at williamsonchamber.com. Photo identification is required for entry to First Friday: Your Small Business Toolkit.

About Williamson, Inc.:

Williamson, Inc. is the chamber of commerce and economic development office for Williamson County, Tennessee. With a mission to be the catalyst for continued growth and vitality in the county, Williamson, Inc. plays a key role in connecting businesses, promoting economic development, and fostering a thriving community. For more information, please visit williamsonchamber.com.

About Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce:

The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is committed to promoting and facilitating the success of the Hispanic business community in Middle Tennessee. Through networking opportunities, educational programs, and advocacy efforts, the Chamber aims to empower Hispanic-owned businesses and professionals while fostering a diverse and inclusive business environment. For more information, please visit nashvillehispanicchamber.com.