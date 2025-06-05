National Donut Day Deals and Freebies 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
donuts

The Following are some chains celebrating National Donut Day with special deals. Valid only at participating locations, while supplies last, on Friday, June 6, 2025.

7-Eleven
7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab a classic glazed donut for just 50-cents at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Duck Donuts
Free cinnamon sugar donut, limit one donut per customer. No purchase necessary & in-shop only. Plus, get 6 cinnamon sugar donuts for $6.

Dunkin’
As America’s largest donut and coffee brand, guests can receive a free donut of choice with any beverage purchase at locations nationwide.

Krispy KremeEnjoy a free doughnut of your choice – no purchase required! Plus, buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price and get a dozen Original Glazed for just $2 – available in-shop and at the drive-thru.

Paris Baguette
Free sugar mochi or small twisted donut with purchase!

Shipley Do-Nuts
Free glazed, hexagonal donut! Online orders use code DonutMonth25. Limit one glazed donut per person with purchase. Parties of 1+ must each purchase an item to receive a free glazed Donut.

Voodoo Doughnut
Buy a $10 Pink Raised Glazed Dozen in-store and get one free doughnut of your choice. Want to skip the line? Call 661-786-6366 to pre-order your dozen today!

Tiny Little Donuts
Enjoy a FREE half dozen box of tiny little donuts this Friday, June 6th! Celebrate National Donut Day the right way

