Pro Golfer John Daly Opening Nashville Bar

Professional golfer John Daly is joining Nashville’s celebrity bar scene with the opening of John Daly’s in Nashville’s Midtown.

The bar will be located at 1907 Division Street, next to Loser’s, and, according to a social media post, they opened on June 5th, just in time for CMA Fest.

Details about the new venue remain limited; however, Daly’s canned vodka company, Good Boy Vodka, has been promoting a grand opening, taking place in July, through a social media contest.

It stated, “WIN A TRIP TO PARTY WITH JOHN DALY IN NASHVILLE. We’re giving away 2 tickets to the Grand Opening of John Daly’s new bar in Nashville — and you’ll be there to witness his big-screen debut in person!” with a photo of Daly. While the giveaway doesn’t state the movie they will be premiering, we do know Daly is appearing in Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released on Netflix on July 25th.

Those interested in participating in the giveaway can sign up here.

The new establishment will join other celebrity-owned bars in the Midtown area, including Riley Green’s Duck Blind and Old Dominion’s Oldie’s, adding to Nashville’s growing collection of artist-branded venues.

John Daly’s is hiring for all front-of-house positions — bartenders, bottle service staff, barbacks, and more. Apply now at JohnDalysNashville.com.

