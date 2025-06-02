Krispy Kreme National Doughnut Day Friday: $2 Original Glazed Dozens + Free Doughnut

The heat and the sweet are on at Krispy Kreme® beginning this Friday – National Doughnut Day – as the brand glazes toward the official start of summer June 20 with a series of hot offers for its iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts.

First, with National Doughnut Day landing on 6/6 (that’s a dozen!), all guests this Friday can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price in shop and via drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme shops. Also on Friday, guests can receive any doughnut of choice for FREE – no purchase necessary.

Beginning Saturday, Krispy Kreme will offer “14 Days of Original Glazed” through the first day of summer June 20:

For all 14 days, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for $9.99, Limit one per guest per day. To register for Krispy Kreme Rewards, visit www.krispykreme.com/rewards.

On Friday the 13th, all guests can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

, all guests can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. And on June 20, the first day of summer, Krispy Kreme will surprise thousands of lucky fans with 12 months of free Original Glazed® doughnuts – one dozen per month beginning July 2025 through June 2026. Multiple guests will be randomly selected at every participating shop. Also on June 20, Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Share how you’re celebrating National Doughnut Day and “14 Days of Original Glazed” by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

Source: Krispy Kreme

