Krispy Kreme National Doughnut Day Friday: $2 Original Glazed Dozens + Free Doughnut

The heat and the sweet are on at Krispy Kreme® beginning this Friday – National Doughnut Day – as the brand glazes toward the official start of summer June 20 with a series of hot offers for its iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts.
First, with National Doughnut Day landing on 6/6 (that’s a dozen!), all guests this Friday can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price in shop and via drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme shops. Also on Friday, guests can receive any doughnut of choice for FREE – no purchase necessary.
Beginning Saturday, Krispy Kreme will offer “14 Days of Original Glazed” through the first day of summer June 20:
- For all 14 days, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for $9.99, Limit one per guest per day. To register for Krispy Kreme Rewards, visit www.krispykreme.com/rewards.
- On Friday the 13th, all guests can receive a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
- And on June 20, the first day of summer, Krispy Kreme will surprise thousands of lucky fans with 12 months of free Original Glazed® doughnuts – one dozen per month beginning July 2025 through June 2026. Multiple guests will be randomly selected at every participating shop. Also on June 20, Krispy Kreme will offer a dozen Original Glazed® doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.
Share how you’re celebrating National Doughnut Day and “14 Days of Original Glazed” by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.
Source: Krispy Kreme
