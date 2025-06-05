OBITUARY: Jo Ann Sparkman

Jo Ann Sparkman, age 88 of Arrington, TN. May 31, 2025.

Preceded in death by beloved husband, Harold Sparkman Sr. and daughter, Rhonda Jo Sparkman.

Jo Ann was a kind and loving mother, aunt and grandmother. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as a secretary at Paragon Mills Elementary. A devout Christian, who loved to cook, garden, and paint. Her warm and lighthearted presence will be greatly missed.

She is survived by son, Harold (Linda) Sparkman Jr.; grandchildren, Shannon (Brad) Darnell, Chad (Jessica) Cothern, Caleb Cothern, Justin Sparkman, Rachel (Caleb) Johnson, Ethan Cothern; and great-grandchildren, Emily Wolfe, Maddie Wolfe, Colton Wolfe, Caroline Crabtree, Caleb Johnson Jr., and Hank Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (visitation 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.

Interment Cave Springs Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.