Domino’s Launches Weeklong Carryout Special

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is kicking off June with a special deal: customers can carry out large two-topping pizzas for $6.99 each from June 2-8, 2025.

Domino’s $6.99 weeklong carryout special is available for any large pizza with two toppings, including Hand Tossed, Crunchy Thin or New York Style crust. For a $3 upcharge, customers can try Domino’s delectable new Parmesan Stuffed Crust pizza.

