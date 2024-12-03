Nate Bargatze Announces 2025 Tour Stop in Nashville

Local comedian Nate Bargatze announced the “Big Dumb Eyes” World Tour for 2025 on social media.

Stating, “My 2025 Big Dumb Eyes world tour is here! I’m heading back to Europe and a ton of great US cities so make sure to RSVP to your nearest show to get sent the presale code before they go on sale to the public.” The tour will stop in Nashville on December 13, 2025 at Bridgestone Arena. Find tickets here.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across America. Nate followed in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world-class magician, whose influence is seen in Nate’s 2015 debut special ‘Full Time Magic’ and his debut album “Yelled at By a Clown.” Nate’s half-hour Netflix Special “The Standups” premiered on July 4th 2017 to rave reviews. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He currently has a deal with 20th Century Fox to develop his own TV show.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email