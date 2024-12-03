Spark Art Studio in Brentwood Announces Closure

The DIY art studio Spark will close in December.

They shared on social media it would close for business on December 21st with all art to be picked up by December 30th.

All pre-made and sample art in the studio is currently available for sale. The studio is also selling all of its supplies and furniture.

Spark is located at 213 Franklin Road, Brentwood. It opened in 2020 at the Hill Center as a make-your-own-art studio using mosaic tiles, glass, and porcelain.

