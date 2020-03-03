As strong storms moved across middle Tennessee Monday evening, a tornado touched down around downtown Nashville and moved through East Nashville, Hermitage, Mt Juliet and other cities north of Nashville.

Here’s what we know so far:

One tornado touched down near downtown and reportedly stayed on the ground for about 10 miles (16 kilometers), into Nashville’s eastern suburbs, following a path parallel to Interstate 40 and causing more damage in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Hermitage and other communities, reports Associated Press.

At least 22 people were killed, NBC News reports

Nashville PD Chief Anderson reports that 2 people killed in Nashville were struck by debris on McFerrin Street. An adult female victim died at the scene. An adult male victim died after arriving at a local hospital.

Multiple news sources report that damage is extensive in the Germantown area of downtown Nashville and East Nashville

State offices will be closed in the following counties: Davidson, Wilson, Putnam, Carroll, Benson, Fentress, Overton, and Smith.

TN Highway Patrol asks residents to not enter into damaged storm areas. Not all areas are rendered safe. Do not attempt to go inside damaged homes or buildings. If you did not live in a damaged area, then do not enter the area to sightsee. Refrain from driving, if possible.

Metro schools are closed Tuesday, March 3

Nashville Electric Service reports over 48,000 people are without power as of 9am.

Unbelievable. Tornado touched down in the Germantown neighborhood in Nashville about an hour ago. Completely ripped through the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/JCgQGaoeyu — Derrick Brown (@thisisdsb) March 3, 2020