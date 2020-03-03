Alison Korn, daughter of Doug & Stacy Korn of Franklin and a Senior at Christ Presbyterian

Academy, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. She is the first female

student in CPA’s history to accomplish this achievement.

Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of

1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. In a letter to the

student recognizing this exceptional achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda stated, “Your

achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college

or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in

school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and

knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the US.