Nashville Soccer Club Earns 1-1 Home Result Against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

By Nashville SC Communications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 30, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club earned a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at GEODIS Park in front of a crowd of 26,587 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Teal Bunbury scored for Nashville SC in the 17th minute, marking back-to-back matches Bunbury has scored.

That’s Why He’s The Goat: MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar assisted on Bunbury’s goal, moving him into a tie with Randall Leal for the team lead in assists this season (6). Mukhtar has been involved in 18 of Nashville SC’s 29 goals this season.

Bunburying Vancouver: Forward Teal Bunbury scored his seventh career goal against Vancouver Whitecaps FC tonight, marking the most he has scored against any MLS opponent in his career.

Owning Canada: With the draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Nashville SC now owns a 5W-1L-4D all-time record against Canadian teams. The Boys in Gold will face Vancouver for a final time on Aug. 27.

Next Match: Nashville SC will have an extremely quick turnaround this week with a road match to the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, followed by a home match on Saturday against Toronto FC.

Match Timeline

NSH 17’: Hany Mukhtar collects possession out wide and swings in a pass that finds Teal Bunbury who heads it in

VAN 87’: Javian Brown finds space in the box off a set piece and ties the match

Notes

Nashville SC:

had a higher goals expected average tonight than Vancouver (1.68-1.33)

had more shots inside the box than Vancouver (15-10)

has scored in their last eight MLS matches, the longest scoring streak this season

remains unbeaten this season when scoring the first goal of the match (7W-0L-6D; 25W-4L-11D all-time)

is now 19W-1L-8D all-time when having the lead at halftime

has an all-time record of 4W-2L-3D in July

have suffered just one defeat this season when allowing one goal (4W-1L-4D)

leads Western Conference teams in shot on target percentage (38.8%)

will wrap up its season series on Wednesday against the Portland Timbers

Teal Bunbury appeared in his 330th career MLS match tonight and scored his 66th career goal

Sean Davis is tied with Hany Mukhtar for the team lead in minutes played (1.897)

Shaq Moore made his MLS debut

Hany Mukhtar has accounted for over half of the club’s goals in MLS history (54 of 107)

led the team tonight in expected goals (0.53) and chances created (4)

led the team tonight in expected goals (0.53) and chances created (4) Joe Willis made five saves, the most since June 11 (6)

Walker Zimmerman led the team in touches with 102

Box Score:

Nashville Soccer Club (8W-7L-8D, 32 pts.) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7W-10L-6D, 27 pts.)

July 30, 2022 – GEODIS Park

Final Score

NSH: 1

VAN: 1

Scoring Summary

NSH: Teal Bunbury (Hany Mukhtar) 17’

VAN: Javain Brown (Ryan Gauld) 87’

Discipline

VAN: Tristian Blackmon (caution) 33’

VAN: Michael Baldisimo (caution) 46’

VAN: Ryan Raposo (caution) 56’

NSH: Jack Maher (caution 86’)

VAN: Ryan Gauld (caution) 90+2’

Lineups

NSH: Joe Willis, Dave Romney, Shaq Moore (Eric Miller 63’), Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty © (Tah Brian Anunga 85’), Hany Mukhtar, Sean Davis, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson 75’), Teal Bunbury (Jack Maher 63’), CJ Sapong

Unused Substitutes: Handwalla Bwana, Ethan Zubak, Elliot Panicco, Will Meyer

VAN: Cody Cropper, Ranko Veselinovic (Caio Alexandre 81’), Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Julian Gressel, Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld ©, Ryan Raposo (Tosaint Ricketts 62’), Michael Baldisimo (Leonard Owusu 53’), Pedro Vite (Cristian Dajome, 46’), Brian White

Unused Substitutes: Marcus Godinho, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Isaac Boehmer

Weather: Humid, 84 degrees