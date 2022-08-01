New Music for You this Week – August 1, 2022

2 Chase Rice – “Key West & Colorado”

Preview clips have garnered over 2.7 million views on social media, the eagerly-awaited full version of “Key West & Colorado” from singer-songwriter Chase Rice is out now.“

When we wrote ‘Key West & Colorado’ in Grayton Beach we weren’t necessarily planning on writing a song that day,” recalls Rice of the song’s origin. “We went out on Brian Kelley’s boat that day – it was me, him, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Corey Crowder and Hunter Phelps – and he told me that I’d actually posted about a trip I did from Key West to Colorado and he thought it’d be a cool title. Within less than a minute I twisted it to what the song turned into.”

Take a listen here.