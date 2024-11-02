Nashville’s Bobby Hotel Hosts Vintage Winter Wonderland Rooftop Pop-up

Transport yourself to a vintage winter wonderland at Camp Bobby— nestled 10 stories above the heart of Nashville at our Rooftop Lounge at the Bobby Hotel in Nashville. From November 2, 2024 – February 16, 2025, enjoy your very own private igloo, a mess hall with a live DJ, and huddle up around the fire pits with campfire-inspired bites and libations like the “S’more The Merrier” or a zero-proof warm spiced cider! Igloo and Vintage Cruiser reservations can be made HERE.

Bobby Hotel is located at 230 4th Ave N, Nashville.

  • Hours:
    • Sunday: 12 PM – 10 PM
    • Monday – Thursday: 2 PM – 10 PM
    • Friday – Saturday: 12 PM – 12 AM

