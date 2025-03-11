Nashville Predators Announce Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher Nominee, Ashley Egger

Nashville, Tenn. (March 10, 2025) – The Nashville Predators have announced their Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher Nominee, Ashley Egger, a special needs Art Teacher at Harris-Hillman School in the greater Nashville area. The Most Valuable Teacher Program is an extension of the Future Goals initiativethat was established to recognize 32 dynamic teachers across North America and to give back to local communities courtesy of the NHL and NHLPA.

On March 5, Egger was surprised with a visit from team mascot GNASH and a team prize pack in her classroom as part of the nomination. From now through April 1, fans, teachers, students and parents will be able to visit NHL.com/MVT and vote for one of the 32 nominees that best embodies the spirit of the program. The winner will be crowned the Most Valuable Teacher in which they will be presented with a trip to the 2026 NHL All-Star Game.

After its introduction in 2014, Future Goals has impacted more than 4 million students, making the initiative one of the largest youth engagement programs in the world. The participants will gain an understanding of fundamental STEM concepts, develop and enhance scientific and critical thinking skills, and are introduced to careers in STEM through hockey.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today and receive early access to the first seat selection event for 2025-26 Nashville Predators season ticket plans on Thursday, April 10. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com

Source: Nashville Predators

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email