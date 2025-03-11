Titans Agree to Terms on New One-Year Deal With Long Snapper Morgan Cox

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract with long snapper Morgan Cox.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Cox joined the Titans in 2021 after spending his first 11 NFL seasons (2010-20) with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cox was named a Pro Bowler with the Titans in 2022.

This past season Cox was one of the finalists for the Bart Starr Award, which honors those who exhibit outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the football field.

A 15-year veteran, Cox has played in 233 career regular season games, and 11 postseason contests.

In 2024, Cox appeared in every game and handled all of the team’s long snapping duties for the fourth consecutive year.

Cox helped kicker Nick Folk post a 95.5 percent accuracy on field goals, which led the NFL in 2024, and he assisted Ryan Stonehouse in averaging 50.6 yards per punt, which ranked third in the NFL in 2024.

Cox’s five career Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022) are more than any other player at his position since the league began naming long snappers to the Pro Bowl in 2004.

The Collierville, Tenn., native, who played in college at the University of Tennessee, is widely regarded as one of the best players at his position.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email