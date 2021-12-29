Nashville Lawn and Garden Show Returns March 3-6

The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show will return to The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center

Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6, 2022. Now in its 32nd year, proceeds from the Show will benefit more than three dozen community organizations.

The Nashville Lawn and Garden show has inspired generations of gardeners and plant lovers with its live, indoor garden spaces. Creatively constructed patios, pergolas, water features, landscapes and containers of bright flowers serve as motivation for green thumbs – and those who would like to learn. Lectures and workshops, free with admission, teach topics from attracting bees, butterflies and birds to how to grow specific flowers and plants.

The region’s most talented floral designers compete for top recognition among their peers with their breathtaking creations. Shoppers enjoy 200 vendor booths filled with garden décor, plants, flowers, lawn equipment, farmhouse crafts, and more. Free trees, seeds and advice are plentiful throughout the Show.

Show hours are 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the ongoing COVID situation, attendees are encouraged to mask up. Masks and hand sanitizing stations will be available. Social distancing will be supported via the layout of the Show. The Show is fully handicapped accessible. Food and beverage will be available at the café and concessions, as well as several food truck vendors.

The deadline for vendor booth reservations is February 1, 2022; interested participants can submit information on the Show website.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.nashvillelawnandgardenshow.com. Tickets are also available on-site at the box office through all four days of the Show. Follow Nashville Lawn and Garden Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or sign up for the email newsletter to receive Show news and updates.

The Nashville Lawn and Garden Show is produced by the Nashville Lawn and Garden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization benefiting community horticultural programs in Middle Tennessee and beyond. In 2019, $40,000 in community grants were distributed to 28 organizations.