Basketball: Independence Overpowered by Lebanon at the King of the Hill Holiday Classic

Tuesday, December 28th

Final Score: 70-52

The Blue Devils (14-1) went on a late run to put Independence (11-3) away on a neutral court at Summit High School.

With less than 3 minutes left in the game were called for 2 technical fouls leading to an 8-0 run from Lebanon. Wyatt Bowling scored a game high 19 points and sunk those free throws at the end of the 4th quarter.

As a team Lebanon made 16 free throws. Rolando Dowell, Corey Jones and Bowling combined for 52 points which was just as many as Independence scored. These 3 guards carried the offensive load while Landon Engles provided much needed size in the paint.

Independence’s scoring was lead by Jett Montgomery who finished with 18 points. They will play Lighthouse Christian Wednesday, December 29th at 12:00 PM for the next round of this tournament hosted by Summit.

The first winner’s bracket game will be Lebanon versus Rockvale (3-9) Wednesday, December 29th at 3:00 PM.