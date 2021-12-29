40 Restaurants, Cafes & Coffee Shops That Opened in Williamson County in 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
shake shack franklin

2021 brought lots of new restaurants to our area, here’s a list of restaurants that opened this year.

Perry's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

1Perry’s Steakhouse

5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

Perry’s Steakhouse opened at McEwen Northside on February 25, 2021.

Read more here. 

Website

Vintage Vine 100
photo by Donna Vissman

2Vintage Vine 100

4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

The new jewel box wine bar opened at McEwen Northside in 2021 with a small rooftop dining area.

Read more here.

Website

Hattie Jane's
photo from Hattie Jane’s Creamery

3Hattie Jane’s Creamery

Hattie Jane’s opened its first location in Williamson County next to Herban Market.

Read more here.

Website 

Chipotle
photo from Chipotle Facebook

4Chipotle – Spring Hill

Chipotle opened a location in Spring Hill in May 2021.

Read more here.

Website 

Thai Esane
photo by Donna Vissman

5Thai Esane

203 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Thai Esane expanded to Williamson County by opening a second restaurant at The Hill Center in Brentwood.

Read more here.

Website 

Coffee Artisan
photo from Caffe Artisan Facebook

6Caffe Artisan

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Located inside The Painted Tree Marketplace, Caffe Artisan opened in January 2021.

Read more here. 

Facebook 

new franklin shake shack
photo by Donna Vissman

7Shake Shack

 

Shake Shack opened in Nashville back in 2018 at The Hill Center and now they have a second location in Franklin.

Read more here. 

Website 

North Italia
photo by Donna Vissman

8North Italia

First opening at The Mall at Green Hills, this Italian restaurant now has a second location in Franklin.

Read more here.

Website 

Corner Pub
photo by Donna Vissman

9Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

Corner Pub added a second location this year in Franklin.

Read more here. 

Facebook 

First Watch
photo from First Watch

10First Watch in Spring Hill

4937 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill

First Watch announced they would expand to Spring Hill, the location opened in April 2021.

Read more here. 

Website 

Waldo's Chicken and Beer
photo by Donna Vissman

11Waldo’s Chicken

1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin &
108 New Highway 96 West, Franklin

This Fresh Hospitality concept opened two locations this year in Franklin.

Read more here and here.

Website 

Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

12Big Bad Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast is another Fresh Hospitality concept that opened in Franklin. It was anticipated to open in 2020, but opened in 2021.

Read more here.

Website 

Chrysalis Modern Italian
photo by Chrysalis Modern Italian

13Chrysalis

9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

On the Carothers Parkway corridor, a new Italian restaurant opened in January.

Read more here.

Facebook 

Culaccino
Credit Victoria Rosa, Retrospect Nashville11

14Culaccino

 

104 E Main Street, Franklin

Downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square welcomed its first Italian restaurant in January 2021.

Read more here.

Condado Tacos
photo by Donna Vissman

15Condado Tacos

4031 Aspen Grove, Franklin

Condado Tacos opened its first location in Williamson County after opening a location in Nashville.

Read more here. 

Dunkin'
photo by Donna Vissman

16Dunkin’

500 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin

Dunkin’ just opened its newest Next Gen restaurant in Franklin located on December 22nd.

Read more here. 

Mojo's Tacos
photo from Mojo’s Tacos

17Mojo’s Tacos

2000 Tollgate Blvd, Thompson Station

Mojo’s Tacos added a second location this year with its Thompson Station location opening just a few days before Christmas.

Read more here. 

CAVA
photo by Donna Vissman

18CAVA

3058 Mallory Lane, Franklin

Opening in the former Zoe’s location, CAVA opened its first location in Williamson County.

Read more here. 

19Fozzy’s Bar & Grill

150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill opened over the summer in Spring Hill.

Read more here. 

Duck Donuts
photo by Donna Vissman

20Duck Donuts

101 Creeekside Crossing, Brentwood

North Carolina-based Duck Donuts opened a location in Brentwood this spring.

Read more here.

pig n pit
photo by Michael Carpenter

21Pig N Pit

4910 Main Street, Spring Hill

The new BBQ joint opened in Spring Hill on Easter.

Read more here. 

Thompson Kitchen
photo from The Thompsons Kitchen

22The Thompson Kitchen

1880 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview

This new chef-drive kitchen opened in Fairview early in 2021.

Read more here. 

tamale joe's
Photo: Tamale Joe’s Facebook Page

23Tamale Joe’s

2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin

This restaurant opened in the summer of 2021, later in the fall they announced they would only be open for private events and special occasions.

Read more here. 

chuy's brentwood
photo by Donna Vissman

24Chuy’s Brentwood

100 E Park Drive, Brentwood

Chuy’s added another Williamson County location in Brentwood which opened this year.

Read more here. 

Serrato's
photo from Serrato’s

25Serrato’s  Steakhouse

3046 Columbia Avenue, Franklin

The newest steakhouse to open in Franklin opened in 2021.

Read more here.

Teriyaki Madness
photo from Teriyaki Madness

26Teriyaki Madness

7115 Southpoint Parkway, Brentwood

This Seattle-based teriyaki restaurant opened in the fall.

Read more here. 

Coal Town Public House
photo from Coal Town Public House

27Coal Town Public House

187 Front Street, Franklin

Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Coal Town Public House is the sister venue to Coal Town Pizza which opened earlier this year in Westhaven.

Read more here. 

V and V Vietnamese Cuisine
photo from V and V Vietnamese Cuisine

28V and V Vietnamese

214 Ward Circle, Brentwood

A new Vietnamese restaurant called V and V Vietnamese Cuisine recently opened in Brentwood during the month of November.

Read more here. 

Cinco de Mayo
photo by Donna Vissman

29Cinco de Mayo

1010 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Opening to the public on October 16, this restaurant has been in the area for the last twenty years.

Read more here. 

Amendment XVII Cocktail Bar
photo from Amendment XVIII Bar

30Amendment XVIII

158 Front Street, Franklin A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club recently opened at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community in Franklin.

Read more here. 

Fully Leaded Coffee
photo from Fully Leaded Coffee

31Fully Leaded Coffee

4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill

After opening a coffee stand at the end of last year, Fully Leaded Coffee has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in Spring Hill.

Read more here. 

photo: Urban Sips Instagram

32Urban Sips + Sweets

230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Urban Sips + Sweets opens at The Factory in Franklin today, Saturday, September 4.

Read more here. 
Nourish at Westhaven
photo from Nourish at Westhaven

33Nourish at Westhaven

1016 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin

Opening in January 2020, it’s a healthy spot to grab a smoothie, tea, or protein-packed drink.

Read more here. 

 

Hillsboro Nutrition
photo from Hillsboro Nutrition

34Hillsboro Nutrition

1114 Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Hillsboro Nutrition opened in early last year in front of Fieldstone Farms.

Read more here. 

steamboys

35Steamboys


300 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nolensville

Steamboys opened its third location in Nolensville in February.

Read more here. 

Penn Station East Coast Subs
photo from Penn Station East Coast Subs

36Penn Station East Coast Subs

102 Lumber Dr, Franklin

A new sandwich shop opened in Franklin.

Read more here. 

Cornell Brothers Coffee
photo from Cornell Brothers Coffee

37Cornell Brother’s Coffee

7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

A new espresso coffee bar opened inside Oh My Chives in Nolensville.

Read more here. 

Lokale Juice
credit-Facebook

38Lokale Juice

7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Lokale Juices offers raw juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and more.

Read more here. 

Southerners Coffee
photo from Southerners Coffee

39Southerner’s Coffee

100 Mission Court, Franklin

The coffee truck will open a second Franklin location in the Cool Springs area.

Read more here. 

1819 Coffee
photo by 1819 Coffee

401819 Coffee

4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station

The Homestead Manor property opened a coffee shop called 1819 Coffee at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Read more here. 

 

 

