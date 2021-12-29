40 Restaurants, Cafes & Coffee Shops That Opened in Williamson County in 2021

2021 brought lots of new restaurants to our area, here’s a list of restaurants that opened this year.
1Perry’s Steakhouse
5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
Perry’s Steakhouse opened at McEwen Northside on February 25, 2021.
2Vintage Vine 100
4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
The new jewel box wine bar opened at McEwen Northside in 2021 with a small rooftop dining area.
3Hattie Jane’s Creamery
Hattie Jane’s opened its first location in Williamson County next to Herban Market.
4Chipotle – Spring Hill
Chipotle opened a location in Spring Hill in May 2021.
5Thai Esane
203 Franklin Road, Brentwood
Thai Esane expanded to Williamson County by opening a second restaurant at The Hill Center in Brentwood.
6Caffe Artisan
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Located inside The Painted Tree Marketplace, Caffe Artisan opened in January 2021.
7Shake Shack
Shake Shack opened in Nashville back in 2018 at The Hill Center and now they have a second location in Franklin.
8North Italia
First opening at The Mall at Green Hills, this Italian restaurant now has a second location in Franklin.
9Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
Corner Pub added a second location this year in Franklin.
10First Watch in Spring Hill
4937 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill
First Watch announced they would expand to Spring Hill, the location opened in April 2021.
11Waldo’s Chicken
1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin &
108 New Highway 96 West, Franklin
This Fresh Hospitality concept opened two locations this year in Franklin.
12Big Bad Breakfast
Big Bad Breakfast is another Fresh Hospitality concept that opened in Franklin. It was anticipated to open in 2020, but opened in 2021.
13Chrysalis
9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
On the Carothers Parkway corridor, a new Italian restaurant opened in January.
14Culaccino
104 E Main Street, Franklin
Downtown Franklin’s Harpeth Square welcomed its first Italian restaurant in January 2021.
15Condado Tacos
4031 Aspen Grove, Franklin
Condado Tacos opened its first location in Williamson County after opening a location in Nashville.
16Dunkin’
500 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin
Dunkin’ just opened its newest Next Gen restaurant in Franklin located on December 22nd.
17Mojo’s Tacos
2000 Tollgate Blvd, Thompson Station
Mojo’s Tacos added a second location this year with its Thompson Station location opening just a few days before Christmas.
18CAVA
3058 Mallory Lane, Franklin
Opening in the former Zoe’s location, CAVA opened its first location in Williamson County.
19Fozzy’s Bar & Grill
150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway, Spring Hill
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill opened over the summer in Spring Hill.
20Duck Donuts
101 Creeekside Crossing, Brentwood
North Carolina-based Duck Donuts opened a location in Brentwood this spring.
21Pig N Pit
4910 Main Street, Spring Hill
The new BBQ joint opened in Spring Hill on Easter.
22The Thompson Kitchen
1880 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
This new chef-drive kitchen opened in Fairview early in 2021.
23Tamale Joe’s
2000 Mallory Lane, Franklin
This restaurant opened in the summer of 2021, later in the fall they announced they would only be open for private events and special occasions.
24Chuy’s Brentwood
100 E Park Drive, Brentwood
Chuy’s added another Williamson County location in Brentwood which opened this year.
25Serrato’s Steakhouse
3046 Columbia Avenue, Franklin
The newest steakhouse to open in Franklin opened in 2021.
26Teriyaki Madness
7115 Southpoint Parkway, Brentwood
This Seattle-based teriyaki restaurant opened in the fall.
27Coal Town Public House
187 Front Street, Franklin
Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Coal Town Public House is the sister venue to Coal Town Pizza which opened earlier this year in Westhaven.
28V and V Vietnamese
214 Ward Circle, Brentwood
A new Vietnamese restaurant called V and V Vietnamese Cuisine recently opened in Brentwood during the month of November.
29Cinco de Mayo
1010 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Opening to the public on October 16, this restaurant has been in the area for the last twenty years.
30Amendment XVIII
158 Front Street, Franklin A new cocktail bar called Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club recently opened at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven community in Franklin.
31Fully Leaded Coffee
4886 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill
After opening a coffee stand at the end of last year, Fully Leaded Coffee has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in Spring Hill.
32Urban Sips + Sweets
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
Urban Sips + Sweets opens at The Factory in Franklin today, Saturday, September 4.
33Nourish at Westhaven
1016 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin
Opening in January 2020, it’s a healthy spot to grab a smoothie, tea, or protein-packed drink.
34Hillsboro Nutrition
1114 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Hillsboro Nutrition opened in early last year in front of Fieldstone Farms.
35Steamboys
300 Burkitt Commons Avenue, Nolensville
Steamboys opened its third location in Nolensville in February.
36Penn Station East Coast Subs
102 Lumber Dr, Franklin
A new sandwich shop opened in Franklin.
37Cornell Brother’s Coffee
7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
A new espresso coffee bar opened inside Oh My Chives in Nolensville.
38Lokale Juice
7332 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Lokale Juices offers raw juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and more.
39Southerner’s Coffee
100 Mission Court, Franklin
The coffee truck will open a second Franklin location in the Cool Springs area.
401819 Coffee
4683 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station
The Homestead Manor property opened a coffee shop called 1819 Coffee at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.
