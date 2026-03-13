Music City Roots Returns to Harken Hall March 25 With John Cowan Trio, Lamont Landers, and JD Simo

Music City Roots at Harken Hall (514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison) is set for March 25, featuring John Cowan Trio, Lamont Landers, and JD Simo. These three artists bring a signature mix of discovery, storytelling, and unforgettable live performances to the stage.

When John Cowan Trio performs together, their shows reflect 25 years of shared history, musical trust, and genuine friendship. Blending New Grass Revival favorites with old and new originals, they pair masterful picking, rich harmony, and stories that are heartfelt, funny, and hard-earned.

Lamont Landers has a voice that soars effortlessly through deep wells of soul, electrifying bursts of rock ‘n’ roll, and smooth, slow-burning R&B. He’s not only a powerhouse vocalist but also a searing guitarist and a thoughtful, eloquent songwriter.

JD Simo has earned his place as one of today’s most innovative and sought-after guitarists drawing praise from Guitar World, Vintage Guitar and Paste Magazine. He blends the roots of Hill Country blues with fiery vocals for a stellar performance.

Music City Roots celebrates great musicians, great acoustics, and the thrill of live performance. The format includes performances and interviews with each artist. Legendary artist Jim Lauderdale will serve as host, Keith Bilbrey will return as announcer, and Ranger Doug Green of Riders in the Sky will interview each artist.

Born as a live radio show and now a nationally recognized television series, Music City Roots has a long-standing partnership with WMOT 89.5 FM in the Murfreesboro-Nashville area.

The showcase is set for March 25, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at https://www.harkenhall.com/. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd. Madison, Tn 37115, just 11 minutes from downtown Nashville. Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

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