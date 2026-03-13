Panera Bread Launches New Energy Refreshers and Frescas

Panera Bread is rolling out two new premium specialty beverage categories at bakery-cafes nationwide in 2026. The new Frescas and Energy Refreshers are crafted in-house with real fruit, giving guests a fresh lineup of flavor-forward drinks to complement the brand’s existing menu. Alongside the beverage launch, Panera is also introducing a new bakery item as part of a broader push to expand its bread and pastry variety throughout the year.

What Are Panera’s New Energy Refreshers?

Panera’s new Energy Refreshers are caffeinated, naturally flavored beverages designed as coffee alternatives with tropical, fruit-forward profiles. The two options launching nationwide include:

Dragonfruit Sunset Energy Refresher — a blend of pineapple and tropical dragonfruit flavors infused with dragonfruit pieces, offering approximately 28 mg of caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup with ice and 42 mg in a 30 fl. oz. cup with ice

Passionfruit Paradise Energy Refresher — a blend of passionfruit, guava, and orange flavors infused with fresh pineapple, offering approximately 28 mg of caffeine in a 20 fl. oz. cup with ice and 44 mg in a 30 fl. oz. cup with ice

What Are Panera’s New Frescas?

The Frescas are caffeine-free beverages built around fruit-infused flavor combinations. The two available options are:

Cherry Lime Fresca — a blend of cherry and lime flavors infused with tart cherries

Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca — a blend of Agave Lemonade and strawberry fruit puree infused with fresh strawberries and basil

The Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca is a returning favorite in the new Fresca category lineup.

What New Bakery Item Is Panera Adding to the Menu?

Launching alongside the new beverages is the Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Cookie. This new bakery addition features a rich, chocolatey cookie filled with pistachio cream, drizzled with chocolate sauce, and topped with crunchy pistachio pieces. Panera says the cookie is made with premium ingredients and is part of a broader effort to reintroduce industry-leading bread and pastry variety at its bakery-cafes throughout 2026.

How Can You Order Panera’s New Frescas and Energy Refreshers?

Panera’s Frescas and Energy Refreshers are available now for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up, or drive-thru at Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide. Guests can place orders through the Panera Bread app or at PaneraBread.com.

Source: Restaurant News

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