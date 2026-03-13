Photo of the Day: March 13, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Pi Day is almost here, and North Italia is celebrating with a month-long campaign featuring 17 new limited-time, regionally inspired pizzas and one nationally available pie (created by the Nashville culinary team!), all on menu through April 10.

Starting March 14, the Nashville Hot Chicken pizza will roll out nationwide, topped with house-made dill pickles and herb ranch, and will be available at all locations nationwide through the end of the campaign. Each pie is priced at $23, with happy hour pricing at $20. The team has pledged to donate $1 for every Pi Day pizza sold to a local organization with the mission to provide hunger relief.

The pizza is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery via DoorDash. Guests can receive 20% off on DoorDash when you purchase a Pi Day pizza from March 16-30.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.