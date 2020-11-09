Morning Source: Small Business Friday – CoreLife Eatery

Morning Source

Guest: CoreLife Eatery

Originally Aired: October 30, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kelsey Searles from CoreLife Eatery that recently opened in Cool Springs.

CoreLife Eatery opened Oct 1st at 401B Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin. As part of the CoreLife Eatery mission, each menu item is curated with fresh ingredients that are prepared daily from whole foods. CoreLife Eatery uses only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork and cage-free eggs. All ingredients are free of GMOs, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and additives. The menu features grain bowls, green salads, soups, bone broth and dinner plates featuring roasted vegetables and house-made sides. A new addition making its debut at the Franklin location are tacos. Available in naan and lettuce wraps, varieties include Southwest Pulled Chicken, Spicy Thai Chicken, Korean Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Fire Ahi Tuna Poke, Greek Chicken, and Steak Fajita.

CoreLife Eatery has been recognized by Consumer Reports’ as a top choice for healthy dining options. CoreLife Eatery’s menu caters to everyone with customizable greens, grains and broth bowls.

CoreLife Eatery also hosts free outdoor workouts. Their next workout is Burn Boot Camp on November 14 at 9:45am. The workout is 45 minutes long.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!