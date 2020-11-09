OBITUARY: Dearl Wayne Hollingshead

Dearl Wayne Hollingshead, age 80 of Franklin passed away November 6, 2020. He was a born in Searcy, Arkansas, and was the son Chester Hollingshead, and Clissy Rushing. He was member Calvary Apostolic Church and was a retired Truck Driver with Roadway Express.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Hollingshead; children, Susan Hollingshead Browning of Colorado, Dearl Wayne Hollingshead, Jr. of Smyrna, Cindy Puckett of Smyrna, Robert Law of Smyrna, Glenn Hollingshead and wife Tresea of Smyrna, Mike Hollingshead and wife, Melissa of Smyrna; grandchildren; Shelly and Cody Hollingshead, Angie Holmes, Tyler Graves, Frannie and Elizabeth Law; Kristiana, Christopher Glenn, Jr., Katlyn and Casey Hollingshead; Jeff and Ryan Hollingshead; several Great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Jeff Hollingshead and Larry Hammonds will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com