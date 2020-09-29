CoreLife Eatery Opens Oct 1 in Franklin

Grand Opening Special: “Pay What You Want Day” with 100% of proceeds going to One Gen Away

CoreLife Eatery is expanding its presence once again with a new location in Franklin, Tennessee. The fast-casual restaurant chain’s new location, the second in Tennessee, is slated to open at 401B Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin on October 1. The brand, which prides itself in offering simple, fresh ingredients, serves savory dishes that provide nutritious fuel for busy lives.

As part of the CoreLife Eatery mission, each menu item is curated with fresh ingredients that are prepared daily from whole foods. CoreLife Eatery uses only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork and cage-free eggs. All ingredients are free of GMOs, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and additives. The menu features grain bowls, green salads, soups, bone broth and dinner plates featuring roasted vegetables and house-made sides. A new addition making its debut at the Franklin location are tacos. Available in naan and lettuce wraps, varieties include Southwest Pulled Chicken, Spicy Thai Chicken, Korean Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Fire Ahi Tuna Poke, Greek Chicken, and Steak Fajita.

The newest CoreLife Eatery location will open its doors to the public with a grand opening event on Thursday, October 1. Not only will it be the first day that the Franklin community will be able to taste CoreLife Eatery’s culinary creations, but it will also mark an exciting charity initiative. October 1 will be “Pay What You Want Day” at the Franklin location, which means that guests will be able to order whatever they want for whatever they want to pay, with 100 percent of proceeds going to One Gen Away, an organization that distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee that currently do not have access to food sources due to economic and physical barriers.

“We are very excited to bring CoreLife Eatery to the Franklin community. We are excited to introduce and serve new customers nutrient-packed meals made from scratch with fresh ingredients in a clean and safe environment.,” said Scott Searles, franchise owner of the new location.

Made evident by its recognition as Consumer Reports’ top choice for healthy dining options, CoreLife Eatery’s menu caters to everyone with customizable greens, grains and broth bowls. CoreLife Eatery staff are continually proactively sharing their own unique food concepts as well as wellness ideals through talks at local organizations and participation in community events.

“Customers have been trained to believe that healthy food cannot taste good, but we are debunking that myth,” says Todd Mansfield, partner and chief cultural officer for CoreLife Eatery. “We create our menu every day in store from simple, top-quality ingredients that taste great and our customers want to eat.”

Led by CEO Larry Wilson, the CoreLife Eatery executive team brings individual successes and skill sets to help the restaurant grow to meet the needs of more communities lacking convenient access to healthy and affordable eating alternatives.

CoreLife Eatery plans to expand to 300 locations, including both corporate and franchise restaurants, nationwide over the next five years. For more information, please visit www.corelifeeatery.com.