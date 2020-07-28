Morning Source: Row House Franklin





Morning Source

Guest: Row House Franklin



Originally Aired: May 27, 2020

Morning Sources talks with Chad from Row House in Franklin. Row House is a new boutique workout studio offering an exercise program focused on the rowing machine. Row House is located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 107 and opened on June 1.

