



Vida-Flo, a pioneer in the IV Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry, will open its newest location in Franklin on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 102-B.

Vida-Flo is a hydration therapy clinic that helps people achieve the goal of a physically well-conditioned and healthy lifestyle. In celebration of the grand opening weekend, Vida-Flo Franklin is offering everyone a free B12 shot Saturday, Aug. 15. Additionally, anyone who books a service throughout the grand opening weekend will be entered-to-win a free membership.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to open a second location in Williamson County,” said Michael Haley, owner and operator of Vida-Flo Franklin and Vida-Flo Nashville. “After four years providing hydration therapy services to the Nashville community through our Midtown clinic, I know there is a need for the same services and more in Franklin. I’m excited to be part of this community and grateful for the opportunity to educate our clients about the immediate benefits of our services, especially at a time when staying healthy and well is of the utmost importance.”

Vida-Flo aims to be a healthy and helpful problem solver for a variety of goals and medical needs by providing Intravenous (IV) fluids, vitamins, antioxidants, and medications to ensure individuals are fueled, refreshed and hydrated. It’s a service that benefits everyone from busy entrepreneurs and on-the-go moms to fitness gurus and world-class athletes. Vida-Flo helps with a variety of medical issues including Crohn’s disease, migraines, pregnancy and stomach bugs/flu. The hydration therapy business also offers an on-the-go service for those who can’t always make it into the clinic, or who prefer to receive services from their home.

IV Hydration helps to improve vitality by immediately and directly relieving illness, boosting energy, and improving physical appearance. Through direct delivery of vitamins, antioxidants and medications, the body absorbs 100 percent of the treatment, as opposed to drinking fluids or taking oral medications where the body only absorbs about 30 percent.

Upon each visit to Vida-Flo, a consultation with a nurse will occur by taking vital signs and assessing medical history. Each consultation will ensure clients are suitable for treatment in order to receive a safe and medically ethical service. Vida-Flo Franklin is overseen by Dr. Howard Aubert, MD.

Haley says, “Our team of registered medical professionals is trained to ensure you receive a personalized, effective and medically beneficial service that meets your health and wellness goals. We pride ourselves on teamwork, innovation, client-centricity and excellence at Vida-Flo, and the team is excited to serve a variety of health, wellness and beauty needs at the new Franklin clinic.”

Vida-Flo Franklin is the second location to open within the Greater Nashville area. Haley also owns and operates a location in Nashville on Demonbreun Street. Continuing for a limited time, the Franklin-based business will offer their specially priced membership option for either $59/month or $89/month, depending on the number of clinic visits per month. For more information about Vida-Flo Franklin, visit the location’s website at vidaflofranklin.com or call 615-840-6747.

Franklin Grand Opening Details:

To celebrate their grand opening weekend, Vida-Flo Franklin is offering everyone a free B12 shot on Saturday, Aug. 15. Additionally, anyone who books a service throughout the grand opening weekend will be entered-to-win a free membership. The Franklin-based business is also offering founding memberships for either $59/month or $89/month, depending on the number of clinic visits per month. Ongoing, the hydration therapy clinic will offer a robust booking schedule to ensure everyone can prioritize their health, wellness and beauty throughout the year.

In partnership with the Williamson County Chamber, Vida-Flo Franklin will celebrate their official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 19. More details will follow about the celebratory event.

ABOUT VIDA-FLO FRANKLIN:

Vida-Flo is a company that specializes in Intravenous (IV) Hydration and Vitamin Infusion in 10 states across the nation. Within the last nine years, Vida-Flo has provided more than 100,000 treatments to people with health issues ranging from kidney stones to Celiac Disease. The company aims to make hydration an ongoing part of a healthy regimen for any male or female by customizing treatment programs based on a variety of needs and goals. Vida-Flo Franklin is the second location for Franchise Owner Michael Haley. The clinic is located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 102-B, Franklin, Tennessee 37067. For more information, visit vidaflofranklin.com or call 615-840-6747.



