



Row House, a new boutique workout studio, is set to open its doors its new Franklin location on June 1.

The new workout studio is located at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 107 and offers an exercise program focused on the rowing machine.

To ensure the safety of all members and staff, Row House Cool Springs will have single stations so each rower has their own space and equipment. Additionally, routine wipe downs of the facility will occur on a daily basis. The studio is offering contactless check-in through their app and guests are asked to verify they’re not sick when booking a class online.

Founding membership opportunities are available for a limited time. Those who sign up will receive an unlimited membership at a discounted rate for life with no enrollment fee.

Long recognized by the rowing community as one of the most effective forms of full-body exercise, Row House will provide Franklin residents an alternative fitness regimen that focuses on the safety and longevity of their bodies. The modern studio welcomes members into an atmosphere centered on comradery and drive, where participants row in-sync on state-of-the-art Concept2 rowing machines. Used every day by Olympic athletes, cardiac rehab patients, individuals at home and every caliber of rower in-between, the Concept2 is the authentic choice for those looking to marry low-impact cardio and strength training into one workout. The Cool Springs location is owned by local entrepreneurs Chad and Shelley Ramsey.

Chad, a Louisiana native, has been in the homebuilding industry in Nashville for 13 years, six of those as an executive operator. Shelley was born and raised in the Nashville area and attended the University of Tennessee. Health and fitness have always been a large part of their lives and they understand the importance of staying active. After working with a fitness coach during a hard time in his life, Chad was inspired to help others and wanted to do that through fitness. After the Ramseys were introduced to Row House, they knew it was exactly what the Franklin community needed.

“I found inspiration through fitness and knew I wanted to help others. The Row House mission really resonated with me and I love that it’s a full body, low-impact workout that accommodates all fitness levels,” said Chad. “We have a son who has physical limitations and we wanted to bring a fitness concept that gives us the opportunity to positively impact the lives of our members and inspire them to stay active.”

Row House will offer single station workouts to ensure limited contact Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes calorie burn, activates the core, strengthens and lengthens the body and ultimately improves posture.

For more information on the new Row House in Cool Springs, please call 615-716-1174, email coolsprings@therowhouse.com, or visit https://www.therowhouse.com/location/cool-springs.



