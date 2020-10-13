Morning Source: Niccole Jackson From Wine & Design

Morning Source

Guest: Niccole Jackson From Wine & Design



Originally Aired: July 10, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Niccole Jackson from Wine & Design Franklin and Spring Hill.

At Wine & Design, you can come enjoy a fun night out with friends & family! Bring your favorite bottle of wine & snacks and get ready to paint your night away! You’ll be taught step-by-step from a local artist and will leave with your own masterpiece! Great for girls’ night out, private parties, corporate events, wedding/engagement showers, birthday celebrations, kids events & parties, & any other special occasion!

In addition to offering in-person sessions, Wine & Design also offers virtual classes too.

Wine & Design Franklin is located at 101 Holiday Ct, Franklin

Wine & Design Spring Hill is located at 5027 Spedale Ct, Spring Hill

Learn more at wineanddesign.com/franklin and wineanddesign.com/springhill-tn.

