Although the Experience Spring Hill Annual Event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, event organizers have created a new, family-fun event called Experience Spring Hill Local Passport from October 16 – November 16.

Starting on October 16th, residents can pick up a passport from any of the 30 participating

businesses and they will have one month to visit and receive stickers from as many of those participating businesses. Once residents have completed the passport, they can drop off the passport at any of the participating businesses to be entered into a grand prize giveaway on November 16th. (1 grand prize winner and 5 small raffle winners.)

“We are so excited to announce this new event to our businesses and to the community,” says Rebecca Melton, Executive Director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “While COVID has presented many challenges in our community, it has also given our residents more of an opportunity to discover and support local, this initiative will continue that momentum. We look forward to the many relationships that will be formed between our business owners, sponsors and community members because of the Passport program.”

The Spring Hill Chamber supports over 400+ businesses and will continue to serve our local business community by helping our members thrive while being a connector and trusted resource to the Spring Hill community. We strongly encourage the community to continue to support these wonderful businesses and organizations in the months ahead since small businesses are central to our economy and community.

For more information regarding the event, please visit ExperienceSpringHill.com.