OBITUARY: Carole Ann Chase

Carole Ann Chaikin-Chase, 81, passed away unexpectedly at Williamson County Hospital on Monday 12 October 2020. Carole was born in Cleveland, Ohio on 13 September 1939 to Dr William and Esther Faye Felter-Chaikin.

While at the University of Michigan, Carole met and fell in love with Charles Chase. They dated each other throughout undergrad school and were married in Ann Arbor on 10 June 1961, just three days after finishing their final exams for their Bachelor Degrees: she in Math Education and he in Aerospace Engineering. Spending another year in Ann Arbor, they both received their Masters Degrees in their respective fields.

In September1962 they moved to the Bay Area of San Francisco. Carole soon began working for Lockheed, supporting the mathematical needs of their science department. Her attention diverted to raising her two sons, Carlton (1963) and William (1965). Carole was a great mother, always working closely with the boys, exposing them to new and exciting experiences in life. Chuck and the boys were always blessed with her fantastic cooking skills. When the boys were old enough, Carole attended the University of Santa Clara where she earned her MBA. With her expanded skills, she again went to work for Lockheed, this time as a finance manager.

William, and his lovely wife Alice Robles-Chase, provided the older Chases with a very special granddaughter, Myriah. Nurturing her interests and education as Myriah grew, Carole was able to see Myriah become a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Carole further developed her cooking skills when she and her many CA girlfriends established a gourmet dinner group which planned exciting international meals in order to impress their husbands. She and the girls also established a bridge group which played together for over 30 years.

Carole was brought up a traveler and she continued this interest with her husband. Together they visited about 80 countries (some many times), as well as all 50 states. After many cathedrals and museums, Carole and Chuck developed a deep interest in going on photographic safaris. While traveling to 5 African countries, they visited more than10 game reserves.

Carole and Chuck retired to Brentwood TN in early 2005. Their passion for bridge returned and they joined the Vanderbilt Bridge Club. The club is located in Nashville with about 550 members, The competition level of this duplicate bridge club was very challenging, but afforded a means of making many wonderful friends. These friendships were especially important during the Covid era, because when the club went virtual it was very helpful in keeping friends connected.

Until Covid came about, Carole enjoyed having dinner each week with special close friends, allowing her to keep up with the latest family happenings.

Carole is survived by her husband of 59 years, Chuck, her two sons Carlton and Bill, Bill’s wife, Alice, and her granddaughter Myriah.

Because of the current Covid problem, a memorial service will be planned for the spring of 2021.

To share a memory of Carol or leave a message please visit the Tribute page.