Morning Source – Nashville Elvis Festival- Kenneth

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville Elvis Festival -Kenneth



Originally Aired: March 24, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kenneth, one of the biggest fans of the Elvis Festival who first attended when he was three years old.

In our interview with host Tom Brown, he mentioned Kenneth going viral when he was brought on stage to sing with Elvis Tribute Artist, Dean Z.

The Elvis Festival took place over the weekend at The Factory in Franklin.

