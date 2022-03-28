Morning Source – Franklin Resident Appears on American Idol

Morning Source

Guest: Nashville American Idol- Sarabeth Taite



Originally Aired: March 28, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sarabeth Taite who will appear on Hollywood Week tonight on Amerian Idol.

Taite’s audition didn’t show on American Idol but she will appear tonight. We talked about how she moved from Colorado to Nashville as she pursued a songwriting career. Now, she’s making her first appearance on American Idol.

