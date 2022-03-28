Salvo’s Family Pizza Opens its Doors in Spring Hill

Salvo’s Family Pizza is opening in Spring Hill Monday according to a social media post.

They stated, “We are very excited to announce our opening: we will finally open Monday, March 28th at 10 am! We can’t wait to see everyone.”

The pizzeria is located at 2078 Wall Street, next to Martin’s BBQ in the previous Mozzarella Bar location, which closed last November.

Salvo’s Family Pizza is associated with the Sal’s Family Pizza locations in Franklin, Smyrna and Hermitage. If you’ve ever dined at those locations, you can expect to see your favorite menu items in Spring Hill.

Stating, “It has been an honor to be a local pizza shop in Middle Tennessee (Franklin, Smyrna, Hermitage) and we would like to extend our business in Spring Hill, TN/Thompson Station. We can’t wait to be a part of this exciting town.”

You can also visit Sal’s Pizza in Franklin at 595 Hillsboro Road, Franklin.

For the latest updates visit Salvo’s Pizza on Facebook.