Morning Source – Lyle Richardson From Burger Dandy

Morning Source

Guest: Burger Dandy



Originally Aired: January 28, 2022

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lyle Richardson from Burger Dandy.

Richardson shares with us all of the things we need to know about the new burger joint in downtown Franklin. From why the name Burger Dandy to why you should ask about the secret menu.

Burger Dandy is now open at 96 E Main Street, Franklin. For the latest updates, visit them on Facebook.

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page!