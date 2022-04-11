Morning Source – Lyle Richardson From Burger Dandy

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Burger Dandy 

Originally Aired: January 28, 2022  

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lyle Richardson from Burger Dandy.

Richardson shares with us all of the things we need to know about the new burger joint in downtown Franklin. From why the name Burger Dandy to why you should ask about the secret menu.

Burger Dandy is now open at 96 E Main Street, Franklin. For the latest updates, visit them on Facebook.

