Morning Source: Love the Dress Event

Originally Aired: February 16, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Mindy Hoover about the Love the Dress Event.

Love the Dress TN provides teen girls and their families an opportunity to receive an affordable prom gown and accessories.

The Love the Dress Event takes place Feb 26 – 27 from 8am – 2pm at The Gate Community Church, 4040 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.

Girls can either trade their previous prom/formal dress in for a new one, or they can buy one for $20.00. Short formal dresses are only $10.00.

Learn more at lovethedresstn.com.

