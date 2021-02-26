Wanted for Aggravated Assault: Johnny Chafon Menifee

Johnny Chafon Menifee
Johnny Chafon Menifee

February 26, 2021, Franklin, TN – Franklin Police are searching for 59-year-old Johnny Chafon Menifee.  On Tuesday night, Menifee severely beat a family member during an argument in the home on Fairground Street. The victim is in stable condition. Menifee may be driving a white Lincoln Town Car.

If you have information on Johnny Chafon Menifee’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

