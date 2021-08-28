Morning Source: Janelle Arthur

By
Williamson Source
-

Morning Source
Guest: Janelle Arthur

Originally Aired: June 28, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with country artist Janelle Arthur.

Rising from her humble roots in the heart of the Smoky Mountains to international exposure as a top finalist on television’s American Idol, Janelle Arthur continues to astound fans with her unyielding songwriting talent, pure and compelling vocals, and her undisputed dominion of the stage.

Janelle is no stranger to the spotlight. She began performing at Dollywood when she was 8 years old portraying one of her musical heroes, a young Dolly Parton. From that time and thousands of shows later, she has had the opportunity to be a guest on The Today Show, The Kelly & Michael Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Access Hollywood, and Today in Nashville. Thanks to her loyal followers, her social media fan base is now around 150,000 on combined social media networks.

As an entertainer, Janelle has had the pleasure of opening shows for or performing with: Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts, Craig Morgan and The Band Perry. Her lifetime dream to perform on the world famous “Grand Ole Opry” became a reality on June 19, 2013 and she has been a repeated guest many times since then.

Follow Janelle Arthur on Facebook for more.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

