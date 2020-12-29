Morning Source: Image Studios

Morning Source

Guest: Image Studios



Originally Aired: December 9, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Craig Utley from IMAGE Studios® in Franklin at 102 Lumber Dr in Franklin, TN 37064.

IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive studio salon that provides modern, high-end salon space at affordable rates to salon professionals, making it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. The concept is simple: they provide an incredible space and atmosphere – you bring your passion, talent, and clientele.

Each studio includes everything you will need to operate your own salon, including a shampoo bowl, mirror, styling chair, cabinetry, and specialty lighting. This eliminates a large amount of up-front costs and expenditures you would normally incur if you opened a traditional salon on your own. It also minimizes the risk and reduces overhead for you drastically. Because they offer affordable rent, very little up-front costs or investment, and business support, IMAGE Studios® provides a unique and appealing opportunity that seasoned stylists such as yourself can’t pass up.

Learn more about IMAGE Studios® on Facebook.

