OBITUARY: Lydia Bizzell

Lydia Dee Bizzell, age 41 of Dover, Tennessee, died on December 16, 2020. A memorial visitation will be held at the Taylor Funeral Home in Dickson, Tennessee on December 29, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

Dee was born February 8, 1979, in Franklin, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Billy and Joyce Cotton Bizzell. She was a graduate of Page High School in Williamson County, Tennessee.

Dee is survived by her aunts and uncles: Byron Cotton (Susan) of Dickson, Lois Cotton of Cuba Landing, Tennessee, Elaine Beard of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, Carolyn Qualls (Dale) of Dickson, and Annette Cotton Davidson of Cumberland Furnace. Also surviving are numerous cousins and friends.

A grave side service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the faculty and staff at Diversicare Dover.

Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home (615) 446-2808, TaylorSince1909.com