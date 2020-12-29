Morning Source: Bailey James

Morning Source

Guest: Bailey James



Originally Aired: July 29, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nashville music artist Bailey James.

Bailey is only 17-years-old and moved to Nashville to pursue music when she was 14. She has appeared and performed at the legendary Bluebird Café, the famous The Wildhorse Saloon, the home of the Grand Ole Opry radio station WSM-AM, as well as participating in the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, she also took part in numerous press interviews and showcased her talent during the annual Country Radio Seminar in Music City. A vocalist, guitarist and songwriter with over 145,000 fans across her social media platforms, Bailey is a standout artist in a new country traditionalist genre who combines elements of classic country with contemporary sounds and energy. This soulful performer is introducing and drawing her swiftly-growing young audience to a fresh musical adaptation that is well beyond her years.

She launched her first release to country radio, Run Girl, which peaked in the Top 40 (#36) on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart. The accompanying music video has been viewed on her YouTube page over 132,000 times and made its premiere on The Country Network. It also ran across many national TV affiliates including The Heartland TV Network. This tune, which she co-wrote, boasts an engaging storyline of hard-word and genuine passion in pursuit of her dreams. This opened up doors to her performing at numerous industry locations including the Music Row office and was also on a full-fledge radio tour, visiting stations in Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, New York, among others in support of the single.

Both the song and video for Run Girl were produced by Nashville entertainment veteran Jeffrey Teague of Artist & Repertoire and is available on iTunes and all major retailers. Currently, she has been expanding her repertoire by writing and recording new material for a follow-up single and EP to be released soon.

In addition, this rising country songstress and social media sensation has been tapped as the first teen ambassador with The Jason Foundation for several years now. She is dedicated to raising awareness for suicide prevention through education and empowerment on behalf of this important non-profit organization in her shows and across her social media. This honor places Bailey alongside longtime Jason Foundation musical ambassadors, Charlie Daniels and Rascal Flatts.

Learn more about Bailey James at baileyjamesgang.com.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!